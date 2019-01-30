Hannah Suico’s emergence couldn’t have been any sweeter

The University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas has produced great hitters such as Honey Royse Tubino, Norie Jane Diaz, April Sartin, Czarina Berba, Cindy Imbo, and Yanca Tripoli. In line with this tradition, a new spiker from General Santos City is ready to showcase her skill against the Arellano Lady Chiefs in the best-of-three NCAA Season 94 championship series.

Rookie Hannah Marie Suico has been turning heads during the entire NCAA volleyball season and she just keeps getting better with each passing game. “Yung experience ko sa paglalaro sa NCAA, napaka solid. Doon ko nasabi at napatunayan na iba talaga basta sa collegiate na naglalaro. Para akong nakasakay sa rollercoaster na dadaanan lahat yung ups and down at kahit pa yung mga grabe na mga ikot. Lahat talaga pagtitiyagaan para makamit goal namin.”

Being one of six rookies in the Las Piñas-based squad, learning from Coach Michael Cariño made her a better volleyball player. “Si Coach Macky (Cariño) yung nag push sa akin, sa amin lahat sa aming limits. Siya nagturo sa amin na pag napapagod at nahihirapan ka na, mas dapat mo na todohin tung gagawin mo kasi doon nag bubunga lahat. Yung pagpasensya niya sa akin lalo na sa pag receive at depensa ko, thankful ako doon. Siya nag turo sa amin na magkaroon ng tiwala sa isa’t isa at tibay ng puso.”

When asked on possibly becoming the next great product of the Lady Altas system, she said that it is a process that will take time to be done. “Mahabang proseso at training pa para maging katulad nila ate Cindy (Imbo). Ang gusto ko lang talaga ay maka contribute sa team para manalo at mag champion.”

Suico put more volleyball fans on notice when she was inserted by Cariño while the Lady Altas were down 22-11 in the pivotal 4th set of their match against the CSB Lady Blazers. The pride of General Santos City became one of the catalysts for the monumental 15-2 run that enabled them to force a deciding set. “Actually hindi ko talaga inexpect na magiging ganon yung laro. Nilabas at inapply ko lang po talaga yung tinuro, sinabi at pinapagawa during trainings. Atsaka nagtitiwala lang po ako ng malaki kay Lord at sa mga teammates ko na sa amin yung game na iyon at road to finals kami,” said the first year Rad Tech student who scored nine points in their playoff clinching win against the Lady Blazers.

Indeed, Carino has unearthed a true gem in Suico. But while she has more to prove during the upcoming NCAA women’s volleyball championship showdown against the Arellano Lady Chiefs, she is just starting to show her true potential. The future of the Perpetual Lady Altas tastes sweet with Suico on board.