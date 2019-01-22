Former Lady Blazers, Lady Altas weigh in on Season 94 Final Four match-up

The CSB Lady Blazers didn’t claim the top seed just by accident. Rather, they went on a tear by winning eight straight games after losing their NCAA Season 94 opener to the Arellano Lady Chiefs.

But while first-year head coach Jerry Yee is a key factor to CSB’s rise to the top, former Blazers Jannine Navarro and Ranya Musa are quick to praise the stability provided by transferee Jewel Lai,” said Navarro, who was part of their first NCAA crown back in season 91.

“Ang nakikita ko sa CSB ngayon is like sa nakikita ko noon nung nagchampion kami, noon nandun si Ate Djanel (Cheng) and Coach Mack (Michael Carino). Ngayon nakikita ko si Jewel and Coach Jerry is like sila ate and coach Mack,” Musa said with confidence.

Meanwhile, the Perpetual Lady Altas did not clinch a Final Four spot until after defeating the JRU Lady Bombers on the last day of eliminations for the Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament.

In order to win, former NCAA MVP Norie Jane Diaz said that coach’s instructions be instilled in their hearts and their minds. “Lagi lang silang makikinig sa mga coaches especially kay coach Macky. Kung ano ang itinuturo ng mga coaches, isapuso at isaisip.” Diaz, also a beach volleyball champion with Perpetual, insists that teamwork will give them the upper hand against the Lady Blazers. “Kami nung panahon namin, teamwork ang susi kaya kami nagchampion kaya yan lang ang dapat nilang gawin, ang maging isang team at isipin na kaya nila talunin ang kalaban.”

As for their advice to their younger sisters, Navarro said, “They just have to be consistent but aim to be better in every single game.” As for Diaz, who was the NCAA Season 88 MVP, said that it starts by believing in themselves. “Kelangan maniwala sila na kaya nila, lumaban at maniwala na ang sinasabi nila na imposible ay posible.”

This match-up is brewing to be a great one with the Lady Blazers bannered by Lai, Rachel Austero, Marites Pablo, and Klarisa Abriam. However, the Lady Altas can match that firepower with Necelle Gual, Cindy Imbo, Bianca Tripoli, and Jenny Gaviola. Will the Lady Blazers clinch a Finals berth? Or will the Lady Altas force a do-or-die game? This NCAA Final Four showdown will be played on January 22, 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.