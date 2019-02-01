Watch LIVE! Arellano Lady Chiefs vs. Perpetual Lady Altas (Season 94 Finals Game 1)

The Arellano Lady Chiefs had a chance to get an outright Finals slot. However, they were defeated by the San Beda Lady Red Spikers in their last elimination round game. The squad of Coach Obet Javier was able to avenge their loss by defeating the same squad in the semifinals to get to their third-straight championship series.

On the other hand, the Perpetual Lady Altas had to defeat the top-seed CSB Lady Blazers twice during the Final Four stage to get their shot at the crown. In the thrilling five-set rubber match, Cindy Imbo connected on 32 markers to carry the Lady Altas.

Which team will win the first game? Watch this match via livestream below. Broadcast starts at 4 pm.