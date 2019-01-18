What makes the Perpetual Altas truly formidable

The strength of the University of Perpetual Help Men’s Volleyball help does not lie on talent. Rather, it is founded on the brotherhood they have built with each other.

That tight bond enabled the Altas to sweep the elimination round for the second straight year and gain an automatic ticket to fight for their 12th NCAA. But while they enjoy an outright Finals bid, they are aware of their setbacks in seasons past. But for Altas team captain John Patrick Ramos, those failures can be attributed to incohesive play.

“Siguro yung pinagkaiba nung mga past seasons namin na di kami ang nagchampion ay hindi siguro na build talaga as one team ang team namin dati. Naniniwala talaga ako sa kasabihan na ang team na buo ay mananalo ng championship,” said Ramos.

Playing on his final year, the 21-year-old opposite spiker from Siquijor has noticed that their relatively young team rekindled that passion to make another title run. “Last year madaming veterano sa team. Ang difference namin last year sa ngayon is halos puro bata ang nasa line-up at sa first six ngayon at ang mga bata na ito ay mga potential na mga manlalaro. Nag step up talaga sila pagdating sa training at laro namin,” said the BSBA-Marketing Management student. Perpetual’s future success rests in players like Season 93 Rookie MVP Joebert Almodiel, setter Gabriel Casana, libero Jeric Atentar and middle blocker Ronniel Rosales.

Ramos has also cited that long-time mentor Sammy Acaylar has also played a huge factor in pulling them together and making them better players. With at least two games left in his NCAA career, Ramos gave a word of advice for his brothers who will remain. “Bilang kapitan nila at last playing year ko, bago ako mag exit sa team mag-iiwan muna ako ng legacy para sa team. Ang payo ko sa mga bata namin ngayon ay palagi lang silang makinig at sumunod kay coach Sam. Malaking bagay talaga na ang mentor namin ay si coach Sammy. Hindi kami aabot sa ganitong sitwasyon kung wala siya.”

Only time can tell if the Perpetual Altas can hoist another championship trophy. When they do, we’ll see 14 people lifting it together after pouring out everything on the volleyball floor as one and treating each other as family off it.