Joebert Almodiel thankful for Season 94 championship and MVP feats

While back-to-back NCAA men’s volleyball Most Valuable Player awardee Joebert Almodiel has also won two titles with the University of Perpetual Help Altas, he is poised to be their leaders for years to come.

A transferee student from Southwestern University in Cebu, Almodiel was recruited by UPHSD Athletic Director and multi-titled head coach Sammy Acaylar. Never in his wildest dreams that he will reap individual awards when he started playing for Perpetual. “Last season at ngayon, ganon lang din na hindi ko akalain na ako ang magiging MVP, so basically no expectations talaga,” said the 21-year old open spiker.

But when asked how he feels about reaping individual accolades in just his second year in the league, he responded: “Masaya po kahit unexpected na ako ang magiging Season MVP and may iba pang awards but thankful kasi binigay sa akin ni Lord, besides baka binigay po sa akin dahil sa nakikita ni Lord na sa lahat ng paghihirap, pagtiyaga, marunong sumunod sa lahat ng pinapagawa kaya siguro sa akin. But I am always thanking God na sa binigay sakin na award kung hindi dahil sa kanya wala ako ngayon dito.”

Heading into his third year with the Altas, Almodiel is enticed of the possibility of winning three crowns in a row. However, the Season 94 Finals MVP will still the next tournament one game at a time. “It’s still early but gagawin ko lang yung mga bagay na nagawa ko na tama this year at dadagagan ko pa yung mga kulang ko this season for us to get a title next year.”

As the Altas move forward after conquering the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, Joebert Almodiel has become the undisputed leader of the two-time defending champions. With him on the fold for a few more years, the Perpetual men’s volleyball program will be a force to reckon with in the NCAA.