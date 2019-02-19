Perpetual Junior Altas not yet satisfied with five-peat

The best is yet to come for the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA junior’s volleyball program after clinching its fifth-straight title by sweeping the Colegio San Juan de Letran Squires in two games and without dropping a set.

Junior Altas head coach Sandy Rieta, a former player Senior Altas player himself, is very happy with their title conquest of Letran. “Masaya ako at binigay na naman sa akin ng Diyos ang ikalimang sunod na championship ng NCAA.” But unlike their first four championship runs, the Junior Altas breezed through NCAA Season 94 with an unblemished

“Yes it is better and a smooth run kasi the team swept the eliminations up to the finals. Yun nga ang difference ng last four titles, kasi nung last four championships namin, may mga times na lumusot kami sa butas ng karayom. Like nung pang Grand Slam namin, we were down to rank three then nag-step ladder knockout game against number four tapos twice to beat pa yung rank two and after nun thrice to beat naman noong Finals. Kaya this year is much smoother than the past.”

But as the squad aims for a sixth-straight crown, the Las Piñas-based squad will move on without Finals Most Valuable Player Hero Austria, setter Christian Hidalgo, libero Arriane Paul Teodoro, Louise Gamban, and Joshua Zareno. Despite their departures, Rieta believes that roster changes will be done especially that two of the players they will lose are starters. “For sure may malaking adjustment like the loss of my two graduating key players like Austria and Hidalgo.”

Rieta, who is assisted by former Altas setter Jason Sapin, will still have 2nd Best Outside Spiker and RP youth member Noel Kampton, 2nd Best Middle Blocker and former MVP Kirth Rosos, middle blocker Kharylle Parce, libero Jonas Hernandez, and upstart setter from Cebu Dominique Gabito. This roster will still be formidable enough to possibly clinch a sixth consecutive title.