Watch LIVE! Perpetual Altas vs. CSB Blazers (Season 94 Finals Game 1)

Friday, 01 Feb 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Dennis Abrina

After sweeping the eliminations to earn an automatic Finals seat, the Perpetual Altas will play the CSB Blazers for all the marbles in the NCAA Season 94 men’s volleyball tournament. The Altas won last year’s championship with the help of Finals MVP Rey Taneo Jr. This year, the squad is bannered by team captain John Patrick Ramos, middle blocker Ronniel Rosales, and Rookie MVP Joebert Almodiel.

On the other hand, the Arnold Laniog-coached Blazers won the Season 92 title against the Altas and they are looking to get another crown. Leading the way for them are captain Francis Basilan, Owen Bacani, Josh De Sequera, and Season 94 leading scorer Vince Abrot.

Which team will draw first blood in this best-of-three series? Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City starts at 2 pm.

