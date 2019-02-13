John Patrick Ramos signs off for Perpetual

The University of Perpetual Help Altas men’s volleyball team have been graced through the years by talented players such as Rey and Relan Taneo, Jack Kalingking, Bonjomar Castel and Manuel Doliente to name a few. But they wouldn’t have blossomed if not for the man who showed them how to be a leader.

Team captain John Patrick Ramos, a recruit from Siquijor, has instilled belief in these players. But he too has learned much in his five-year stay with Perpetual. “Ang mga natutunan ko sa limang taong sa Perpetual ay yung pagiging maintindihin. Kumbaga part kasi ng isang atleta ang mapagsabihan ng masama at maayos. Nasa player na kasi kung paano i-accept at i-challenge ang sarili.” said the 21-year old Marketing Management student.

Ramos arrived as a middle blocker in his early years to backstop Castel and Doliente. But he learned to adapt within the Altas’ system and was converted by Coach Sammy Acaylar to be a utility spiker this year. “Noong una naging mahirap sa akin kasi di ako sanay sa bagong position ko at naging captain ball pa ako kaya minsan di ko maintindi ang sarili ko kasi naka focus ako sa mga teammates ko, pero habang tumagal nagagamay ko na rin ang position ko at nagkakatiwala narin sila sa akin.”

As he leaves Perpetual, he is grateful for all the lessons he learned from his multi-titled mentor. “Madami akong natutunan sa limang taon ko na under ako kay Coach Sam. Lahat ng pangaral natutunan ko sa kanya at yung pagiging isang matapang na player. Yung isang good leader sa kanya ko nakuha ang style ng isang leader and for that thankful ako sa lahat lahat.”

Imparting a winning legacy for the Altas, many wonder what is next for him. “Ngayon na natupad ko na ang hiling ko na mag-champion ulit sa NCAA, at makapag-iwan ng magandang legacy, mag-focus naman ako ulit sa pag-aaral ko. Iyan ang isa pang pwede kong makuha aside sa championship ng paglalaro, ang championship ng pagtatapos sa pagaaral para maging proud sa akin ang pamilya ko.”

He believes that the team he will leave behind will remain formidable in their quest for another title with players such as back-to-back MVP Joebert Almodiel, EJ Casaña, best middle blocker Ronniel Rosales, and libero Jeric Atentar. Leaving with his head held high and nothing left to prove, John Patrick Ramos signs off.