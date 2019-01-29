Benilde blazes to Season 94 Finals by defeating Generals

Coming off a two-week rest, the College of Saint Benilde Blazers did not miss a beat as they defeated the EAC Generals in straight sets to earn a spot in the NCAA Season 94 men’s volleyball Finals against the undefeated Perpetual Altas.

But even though the wards of Coach Arnold Laniog won the match in three, their resolve was tested by a young Generals squad.

The Rod Palmero-coached squad held a 7-5 lead early in the first set before the Blazers snatched the advantage going into the first technical timeout at 8-7. The men in green did not look behind as they stretched their advantage to 16-11 going into the second TTO. CSB maintained its dominance until a spike by Season 94 leading scorer Vince Abrot ended the set for the Benilde at 25-18.

The Generals owned a 16-11 edge by the second TTO of set number two when Abrot capped an 11-3 run with another successful attack to force a deadlock at 22. Another spike from Abrot bounced at the sideline to make it 23-22 Benilde but a double touch error by setter Kevin Magsino tied the count at 23. However, a net touch infraction by EAC and a quick attack from the middle courtesy of Josh De Sequera gave the Blazers its second straight set at 25-23.

The Blazers flipped the script in the third set by racing to an 8-3 lead in the third set. But the Generals marched to trim the lead to one, 13-12. Yet everytime EAC threatened to knot the tally, CSB always found a way to respond. From a slim 17-16 edge, the Blazers forged a 3-0 run to open up a four-point lead. The Generals have not recovered since as Joshua Mina’s off-target spike brought the Blazers to match point. Owen Bacani then finished the set and the match at 25-20 with a booming spike from the middle.

The CSB Blazers will move to the best-of-three championship series against Perpetual that will start on February 1. Meanwhile, the Generals gained much experience from this postseason which will help their young troops in the coming seasons. Despite an Arellano-dominated crowd in their stepladder quarterfinal match, EAC bounced back from a two-set deficit to win the match in five.