Molde, Abil, Ebon lead PH Women’s Under-23 Training Pool

The future is now as 21 of the best young volleyball talent in the Philippines were selected in the Women’s Under-23 Training Pool. The announcement was made by the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated today at the Joy-Nostalg Center in Ortigas, Pasig City.

Leading the group are Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference 2018 Most Valuable Player Isa Molde of the UP Lady Maroons, UE Lady Warriors main scorer Judith Abil, and sensational FEU Lady Tamaraws rookie opposite spiker Lycha Ebon. Also included from wards of Coach George Pascua are Ivana Agudo, Jeanette Villareal, and Buding Duremdes. Meanwhile, Abil will be joined by her UE spiking partner Mary Anne Mendrez.

Other Lady Maroons in the U23 training pool are Marist Layug, Roselyn Rosier, and Justine Dorog who were also part of the 2014 Asian Youth Girls Under-17 Championship squad that competed in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Also included in the Under-23 selectees are setters Alina Bicar and Mafe Galanza, wing spiker Ysa Jimenez, and middle blocker Kecelyn Galdones of the UST Golden Tigresses. Incoming UST senior women’s team member and UAAP Season 80 Girls Volleyball 1st Best Middle Blocker Imee Hernandez is also part of the pool.

Aside from Hernandez, other UAAP Girls Volleyball standouts complete the Under-23 cast. Season 81 2nd Best Middle Blocker Alexis Ciarra Miner of FEU-Diliman will be joined by teammate Lyann Marie De Guzman. Seasons 77 and 79 MVP Faith Nisperos of the Nazareth School of National University was also selected.

Reigning girls volleyball MVP and 1st Best Outside Spiker Angel Anne Canino was also named to the U23 pool together with De La Salle Zobel teammates Alleiah Malaluan (2nd Best Outside Spiker and Best Server) and Justine Jazareno (Season 81 Finals MVP).

Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes will be the head coach of the Philippine women’s Under-23 training pool. Assisting him are former National Team player Tina Salak and Michael Fritz Santos. Clarence Esteban will be the pool’s trainer.

Tryouts for the Under-23 training pool were conducted last January 24 and 25 at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium and on February 5 at the Letran Gym.