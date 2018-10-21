Michele Gumabao wins two Miss Globe 2018 special awards

Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Cool Smashers made it to the Top 15 of the Miss Globe 2018 pageant by virtue of online voting. But her good fortune ran out when the top five were announced. However, the former De La Salle Lady Spiker won the Ms. Dream Girl special award as well as Ms. Social Media by garnering 30.22% of total online votes. While the Miss Globe title is out of reach, there’s still much reason to be proud of her.

Gumabao stunned with her Nat Manilag-designed costume that was inspired by the sarimanok. Manilag described his design as a “sheer tulle pencil-cut with knee-high slit and ball skirt train modern Filipiniana with fully embellished hand embroidery details. In a video she shared on her Instagram account, Gumabao mentioned: “I still wanted to maintain that terno which is the national outfit, national costume. You always see that terno, called also a Filipiniana. And I wanted to have a twist, and Nat thought of having a sarimanok.”

China wins Miss Globe 2018 while Miss Australia bags first runner-up. Miss Albania won fourth runner up, Italy gets third runner-up, and Miss Turkey is second runner-up. The Philippines’ Ann Colis won the 2015 Miss Globe while Nelda Ibe was hailed first runner-up in 2017.

Born in California, the 26-year-old Gumabao played for De La Salle from 2010 to 2013 and was hailed as Best Blocker in Seasons 73 and 74 as well as Finals MVP in Season 75. She forewent her final year of eligibility but instead suited up for the PCSO team in the Philippine Superliga. She also played for the AirAsia Flying Spikers, the Generika Ayala Lifesavers, the Philips Gold Lady Slammers (later known as the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors), and United VC/Cocolife Asset Managers before joining the Cool Smashers.