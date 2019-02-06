Men’s National Team tryouts set for February 9-10

In the letter sent to institutions, colleges, and universities in concern, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated mentioned that tryouts for the Men’s national team will be conducted on February 9 and 10 at the University of the East Manila Gymnasium.

The two-day session will help determine the squad that will compete in the Southeast Asian Games that the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 10 of this year.

Who are we hoping to attend

It would be great if the core of the Team Pilipinas-NU that won gold in the 2018 Asean University Games will attend. Bryan Bagunas, Francis Saura, Angelo Almendras, Kim Dayandante, James Natividad, Madz Gampong, and Ricky Marcos would create a formidable nucleus for the squad because they are proven winners.

We are wishing that the likes of JV Sumagaysay, Rence Melgar, Josh Umandal, Karl Baysa, Ron Medalla, Richard Solis, Nikko Marmento, and Peter Quiel would attend.

We are also hoping that NCAA standouts Joebert Almodiel, Ruvince Abrot, Ronniel Rosales, Francis Basilan, and Josh De Sequerra will heed the invite.

Of course, we hope that a miracle will happen to let Marck Espejo attend but he is tied up to his commitments with Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in the Japanese V.League.

Who would you like to see in these tryouts?