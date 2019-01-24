LIVE Updates! National Team tryouts (Day 1)

We’re coming to you from the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium for Day 1 of the National Team tryouts. We will post quick updates here as they happen so kindly refresh this article to remain up-to-date.

3:41 PM – It’s the Under-23 aspirants’ turn to play.

3:30 PM – Kim Fajardo arrives

3:18 PM – Scrimmage for the senior team starts. Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Dawn Macandili, Aby Marano, Jerrili Malabanan, Risa Sato, Majoy Baron, and Eya Laure in one team.

Jannine Navarro, Kalei Mau, Mika Reyes, Mylene Paat, Angel Cayuna, Ria Meneses, Remy Palma, and Denden Lazaro in another.

3:06 PM – Spiking drills ensue

2:49 PM – Ball drills commence

2:35 PM – Kalei Mau arrives while the rest of the pool are doing some stretching.

2:31 PM – Coach Shaq: “Tryout ito. Kailangan maging competitive pero mag-ingat pa din.”

2:30 PM – Tryouts officially start

2:26 PM – Overheard from Eya Laure: Sisi Rondina did not make it due to an OJT

2:24 PM – LVPI President Peter Cayco has arrived.

2:10 PM – Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili, and Cha Cruz-Behag have arrived. They confirmed that Kim Fajardo will follow after her conditioning session.

1:58 PM – Risa Sato of NU, Kath Arado, Judith Abil and Mary Anne Mendrez of UE are here. Ria Meneses of Generika-Ayala arrived with them.

1:55 PM – To kill time, players from FEU and Nazareth School of NU played UNO cards

1:37 PM – Players are asked to line up for a pictorial at the National Pool Tryouts tarpaulin.

1:35 PM – Players from the UST Tigresses led by Eya Laure have arrived.

1:30 PM – Rem Palma, Mika Reyes, Ces Molina, and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of the Blaze Spikers are here. Arriving with them is Aby Marano of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

1:20 PM – Players who are already at Arellano were asked to fill up information sheets. Also, Denden Lazaro of the Petron Blaze Spikers has arrived.

1:18 PM – Players from the Creamline Cool Smashers have arrived. Kyla Atienza, Jema Galanza, Jia Morado, and Alyssa Valdez.

1 PM – A platoon of players arrived. Angel Cayuna, Buding Duremdes, Jerrili Malabanan, and Celine Domingo of the FEU Lady Tamaraws have arrived. Mylene Paat and Janine Navarro of the Cignal HD Spikers are already here.

12:30 PM – National Team head coach Shaq Delos Santos and assistant coach Brian Esquibel are already in Arellano.

12:20 PM – AJ Tanada reported that Angel Anne Canino, Justine Jazareno, and Alleiah Malaluan of UAAP Season 81 Girls Volleyball champions De La Salle Zobel have arrived, possibly for the Under-23 line-up.