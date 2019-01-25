LIVE Updates! National Team tryouts (Day 2)

We’re coming to you live from the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium for Day 2 of the National Team tryouts (January 25, 2019). We will post quick updates here as they happen so kindly refresh this article to remain up-to-date.

3:40 PM – First scrimmage ends. The younger guns won, 25-21. Alleiah Malaluan had a stretch of four straight aces.

3:20 PM – Scrimmages start. One team has Mafe Galanza, KC Galdones, Jema Galanza, Alleiah Malaluan, Angel Canino, and Kyla Atienza.

The other team has Kalei Mau, Bang Pineda, Jia Morado, Alyssa Valdez, Donna Tuazon, and Ysa Jimenez.

2:39 – Players huddle up to start Day 2 of the tryouts. LVPI President Peter Cayco and Vice President Joey Romasanta are also here.

2:08 PM – Creamline’s Kyla Atienza, Jema Galanza, Jia Morado, and Alyssa Valdez are here.

1:50 PM – UST’s KC Galdones, Ysa Jimenes, Donna Tuazon, and Mafe Galanza arrives

1:42 PM – Laiza Bendong of UE checks in.

1:34 PM – Anne Esguerra enters the gym.

1:23 PM – Bang Pineda and Kalei Mau arrives.

1 PM – DLSZ girls are early birds once again. This time though, Angel Canino, Justine Jazareno, and Alleiah Malaluan are joined by Bea Bonafe and Jewel Encarnacion. Aby Marano of F2 Logistics has also checked in