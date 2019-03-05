List of attendees during the Men’s National Team tryouts

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated conducted a two-day tryout for the Philippine men’s volleyball team last February 9 and 10 at the University of East Gymnasium in Manila.

National Team head coach Dante Alinsunurin facilitated the sessions which were observed by LVPI officials. The NU Bulldogs head coach and former National Team player was also surprised for being chosen as the team’s mentor. “Siyempre naman na-surprise ako. Maraming lumalabas na balita na iba’t ibang pangalan ang lumalabas. So nung dumating yung tryout, ako na pala ang pinangalanan nilang head coach so malaki ang pasasalamat ko kanila Sir Rod Roque, Sir Peter Cayco, and Sir Joey Romasanta na magtiwala sa akin,” he added.

The training pool for the Men’s National Team will be announced on Friday, March 8. Here is the list of aspirants during the tryouts.

Partial list of attendees – Philippine men’s volleyball team tryouts

1) Mark Alfafara

2) Jessie Lopez

3) Geuel Asia

4) Rikko Marmeto

5) Joeven Dela Vega

6) Howard Mojica

7) Vince Mangulabnan

8) Wendel Miguel

9) Rey Arth Andaya

10) Pipo Luma-Ad

11) Ricky Marcos

12) Madzlan Gampong

13) Francis Saura

14) Jeffrey Malabanan

15) Kim Malabunga

16) Rence Melgar

17) Gregorio Dolor

18) Jason Uy

19) Ronchette Villegas

20) Jeremiah Barrica

21) Jayvee Sumagaysay

22) John Vic De Guzman

23) Peter Den Mar Torres

24) Ismail Fauzi

25) Rex Intal

26) Kurt Rosete

27) Bryan Bonoan

28) Lloyd Josafat

29) Adrian Imperial

30) Gian Glorioso

31) Chu Njigha

32) Paolo Pablico

33) Zach Santamaria

34) Manuel Sumanguid III

35) Ron Medalla

36) Jack Kalingking

37) Karl Baysa

38) Noel Kampton

39) Bryle Gomez

40) Paolo Lorenzo

41) Christian Dela Cruz

42) Ish Polvorosa

43) TJ Tajanlangit

44) Jaron Requinton

45) Josh Umandal

46) Lester Kim Sawal

47) Mark Calado

48) JP Bugaoan

49) Vince Patrick Lorenzo

50) Redijohn Paler

51) Jude Garcia

52) Richard Solis

53) Milover Parcon

54) Mark Denver Omega

55) Brylle Novo

56) JM Ronquillo

57) Louis Gamban

58) Ran Abdilla

59) Jeremy Santos

60) Raje Emmanuel Hizon

61) Lenard Angelo Santiago

62) Bryan Bagunas

63) Jann Paulo Ancheta

64) Kim Harold Dayandante

65) Jann Mariano Sumagui

66) James Natividad

67) Joshua Retamar

68) Eden Daymil

69) Banjo Mondero

70) Angelo Almendras

71) Angelo Reyes

72) Kris Silang