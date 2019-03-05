List of attendees during the Men’s National Team tryouts

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated conducted a two-day tryout for the Philippine men’s volleyball team last February 9 and 10 at the University of East Gymnasium in Manila.
National Team head coach Dante Alinsunurin facilitated the sessions which were observed by LVPI officials. The NU Bulldogs head coach and former National Team player was also surprised for being chosen as the team’s mentor. “Siyempre naman na-surprise ako. Maraming lumalabas na balita na iba’t ibang pangalan ang lumalabas. So nung dumating yung tryout, ako na pala ang pinangalanan nilang head coach so malaki ang pasasalamat ko kanila Sir Rod Roque, Sir Peter Cayco, and Sir Joey Romasanta na magtiwala sa akin,” he added.
The training pool for the Men’s National Team will be announced on Friday, March 8. Here is the list of aspirants during the tryouts.
Partial list of attendees – Philippine men’s volleyball team tryouts
1) Mark Alfafara
2) Jessie Lopez
3) Geuel Asia
4) Rikko Marmeto
5) Joeven Dela Vega
6) Howard Mojica
7) Vince Mangulabnan
8) Wendel Miguel
9) Rey Arth Andaya
10) Pipo Luma-Ad
11) Ricky Marcos
12) Madzlan Gampong
13) Francis Saura
14) Jeffrey Malabanan
15) Kim Malabunga
16) Rence Melgar
17) Gregorio Dolor
18) Jason Uy
19) Ronchette Villegas
20) Jeremiah Barrica
21) Jayvee Sumagaysay
22) John Vic De Guzman
23) Peter Den Mar Torres
24) Ismail Fauzi
25) Rex Intal
26) Kurt Rosete
27) Bryan Bonoan
28) Lloyd Josafat
29) Adrian Imperial
30) Gian Glorioso
31) Chu Njigha
32) Paolo Pablico
33) Zach Santamaria
34) Manuel Sumanguid III
35) Ron Medalla
36) Jack Kalingking
37) Karl Baysa
38) Noel Kampton
39) Bryle Gomez
40) Paolo Lorenzo
41) Christian Dela Cruz
42) Ish Polvorosa
43) TJ Tajanlangit
44) Jaron Requinton
45) Josh Umandal
46) Lester Kim Sawal
47) Mark Calado
48) JP Bugaoan
49) Vince Patrick Lorenzo
50) Redijohn Paler
51) Jude Garcia
52) Richard Solis
53) Milover Parcon
54) Mark Denver Omega
55) Brylle Novo
56) JM Ronquillo
57) Louis Gamban
58) Ran Abdilla
59) Jeremy Santos
60) Raje Emmanuel Hizon
61) Lenard Angelo Santiago
62) Bryan Bagunas
63) Jann Paulo Ancheta
64) Kim Harold Dayandante
65) Jann Mariano Sumagui
66) James Natividad
67) Joshua Retamar
68) Eden Daymil
69) Banjo Mondero
70) Angelo Almendras
71) Angelo Reyes
72) Kris Silang