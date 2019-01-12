Legendary coach Ernesto “Nes” Pamilar passes away

Former FEU Lady Tamaraws head coach Ernesto “Nes” Pamilar has passed away due to heart failure. He was 52.

Under his tutelage, the Lady Tamaraws won their last title in UAAP Season 70 with the likes of Finals MVP Wendy Anne Semana, Shaira Gonzalez, Josephine Cafranca, May Morada, Anna Abanto, and Rachel Ann Daquis.

The multi-titled coach is also responsible for turning the Letran Lady Knights into a powerhouse squad during his time, leading them to the 1997 NCAA crown to end a 12-year drought. He also mentored the De La Salle Green Spikers and the San Beda Red Spikers.

He also guided both the men’s and the women’s team of the Cagayan Valley Rising Suns. He was the architect of the Lady Rising Suns’ perfect 16-0 run en route to the Shakey’s V-League 10th season Open Conference championship with players such as Angeli Tabaquero, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Pau Soriano, Bang Pineda, Jheck Dionela, Chie Saet, and Rosemarie Vargas. Their squad was reinforced by Thai imports Phomia Soraya and Kannika Thipachot.

The following year, he led the same squad to the SVL Reinforced Open Conference title with imports Patcharee Sangmuang and Amporn Hyapha.

He also became the main tactician of the College of St. Benilde, and the Angelicum College high school team. Pamilar also had a coaching stint with the Laoag Power Smashers prior to handling the Tacloban Fighting Warays in the Premier Volleyball League.

Before becoming a coach, Pamilar played setter for the FEU men’s volleyball team that won the 1986 UAAP championship, its first in 37 years.

One of his coaching proteges is current FEU women’s volleyball mentor George Pascua, who shared this post on his Facebook page after hearing the news.

His health complications started in 2017 when he underwent a bypass surgery in November 2017 to address a clogged artery. He is survived by his wife, Bing, and their four children. We at Volleyverse extend our utmost condolences to his family.