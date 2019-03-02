Lady Tamaraws edge Golden Tigresses

Saturday, 02 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez

Despite a gutsy effort by the UST Golden Tigresses, the FEU Lady Tamaraws survive in four sets at their game Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Behind the leadership of Cherry Anne Rondina and Eya Laure, the Golden Tigreses surged to take the first set, 25-19.

However, a wicked turn of fate unraveled against the Golden Tigresses as Milena Alessandrini went down after going for a spike when the count was 18-17 in favor of UST.

Despite the loss of the Filipino-Italian spiker, UST fought hard until the count reached 20-all. From there, FEU scored five unanswered points to end the set at 25-20.

The Lady Tamaraws dominated the set as the score reached 23-16. However, UST’s Dimdim Pacres led a mini-run that allowed them to trim the lead to four, 23-19.

An off-targe attack by Eya Laure brought FEU to match point and a Lycha Ebon spike ended the set at 25-19 for FEU.

FEU fended off UST resistance in the fourth set to clinch the match, 27-25.

Celine Domingo led FEU with 17 points while Heather Guino-o and rookie Lycha Ebon added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the 2-2 Lady Tamaraws.

Laure paced the 2-2 Golden Tigresses with 20 points while Rondina added 16.

Sabi ko, balik ulit kasi maraming experiences na nangyari na naka-two sets kami, pagdating ng 4th or 5th doon bumibigay, ” FEU head coach George Pascua said in the post-game interview.

