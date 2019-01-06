Kath Arado is now willing to go all in for the National Team

“Ilalaban ko.”

This was Kath Arado’s bold statement when asked whether she will give the National Team a try this year or skip it again like she did in 2018.

To set the record straight, the UE Lady Warriors defensive ace first clarified that turning down a possible inclusion in the talent pool last year was a commitment issue rather than a simple lack of interest.

“Nag try naman ako sumali nung U19. Na-experience ko kung gaano kahirap mag commit,” Arado said, going down memory lane to when she first donned the National Team jersey back in 2016. “Sobrang pumayat ako kasi thrice a day ang training ko with National Team, UE, and Generika. Ang hirap pala na pagsabay-sabayin kaya bumibigay na ‘yung katawan ko.”

Knowing she still had simultaneous duties as a full-time student-athlete for UE and as a semi-professional athlete for the Generika Ayala Lifesavers, Arado temporarily declined any further duties to the country.

“Hindi naman ako pinipigilan ng coaches ko sa UE at sa Generika na sumali. Gusto nga nila mag try din talaga ako. Kaso sabi ko sa kanila na kung ganun ang scenario, hindi ako makakapag-commit sa training,” she expressed.

The complicated scenario, however, is now a thing of the past as Arado, who reigned supreme as the best libero not only in UAAP Season 80 but also in the PSL All-Filipino Conference and the Collegiate Grand Slam last year, revealed that she can now pledge her allegiance to the flag anew as she nears her graduation from UE.

“Ngayon kasi OJT na lang ang meron ako tsaka isang minor subject,” said the business management undergraduate.

“Pwede na ako. If ever na bibigyan nila ako ulit ng chance, mag-ta-try ako. Ilalaban ko. Sabi ko naman talaga na pag lumuwag ‘yung schedule ko at wala na akong ibang iniisip, sure na talaga ako,” she added.

The LVPI (Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated) hopes to announce later this month a 20-woman pool where a final line-up will be picked to represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games happening in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11.