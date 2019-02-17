Ish Polvorosa and Rex Intal ready to play for flag and country

Rex Intal and Ish Polvorosa were part of the 2015 Southeast Asian Games squad that competed in Singapore. However, they were not included in the 2017 SEA Games roster. Given a chance to play for country again, they will not put the opportunity to waste.

The two were part of the almost 90 players who trooped to the University of the East Gymnasium for the two-day Philippine Men’s National Team tryout headed by Coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“It was overwhelming for us to get an invitation to tryout and nakakatuwa na maraming sumusuporta for the country.” said the 24-year old Intal. The middle blocker also shared what he can bring to the team if selected. “Siguro what I can share with my teammates is yung experience ko. Nakalaro na rin naman ako sa iba’t ibang bansa. In a team naman, you need to share your skills with everybody so as a team, sabay-sabay kayo aangat and that is what I can instill if picked.”

For Polvorosa, the experience of being able to play with the top men’s volleyball players in the land is something new. “It feels very different. This is my first time na makalaro ang ibang players for other schools and club teams so it’s a different feeling but at the same time you kinda feel famillar with how they play. It really feels good playing with them,” said the five-time UAAP Best Setter.

As for the possibility of setting once again for Intal and playing with former competitors such as Bryan Bagunas and Joshua Umandal to name a few, Polvorosa is thrilled with this potential development. “I’m very excited to finally get a chance to play with these players that I admire, it’s really gratifying to get an opportunity to be here in this tryout.”

But with a vast selection pool comes no guarantees of being selected. When they do get in, it is an opportunity they will not forget because they will play in front of a hometown crowd.