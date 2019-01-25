How to buy tickets for the PVL All-Star Game 2019

The PVL All Star Game 2019 is just one week away and selling of tickets start today, January 26.

Click this link to buy tickets: https://metromanila.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/73759/pvl-all-star-2019

Ticket selling will start at 9 am but you can pre-register earlier to get a chance to purchase tickets first. Ringside seats are worth Php 500 each and it comes with a free T-shirt and photo opportunity with the players.

Lower Box tickets costs Php 200 while Upper Box admission is worth Php 50 per ticket. There might be no ticket selling at the venue itself so this could be the only way to purchase tickets.

Alyssa Valdez and Myla Pablo are set to clash one again, this time at the PVL All-Star Game 2019 on February 2 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The two most recent PVL MVPs are set to lead their respective teams in this exhibition. Teaming up with the PVL Open Conference 2018 MVP are Risa Sato, Melissa Gohing, and Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Cool Smashers as well as Nicole Tiamzon and Kathy Bersola of the Banko Perlas Spikers. Also part of Team Valdez are Jessey de Leon and Chie Saet of Petro Gazz together with Grazielle Bombita of the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons.

Completing the squad of The Phenom are Dani Ravena, Maddie Madayag, and Deanna Wong of the Ateneo Lady Eagles with PVL Collegiate Conference 2018 MVP Isa Molde of the UP Lady Maroons. This selection will be coached by Petro Gazz’ Jerry Yee with Airess Padda of the Adamson Lady Falcons as assistant.

Who will suit up for Myla Pablo’s team?

The former Pocari Sweat Lady Warrior who is set to play for Motolite will be teaming up with Jia Moradoand Jema Galanza of Creamline, Jonah Sabete and Cherry Nunag of Petro Gazz, and Jem Ferrer and Joy Dacoron of Banko Perlas. Also part of Team Pablo are Dimdim Pacres of the Tacloban Fighting Warays and Del Palomata of Pocari Sweat-Air Force.

Rounding up the roster are Adamson-Akari’s Thang Ponce together with Vanessa Gandler, Bea de Leon, and Kat Tolentino of the Lady Eagles. Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro will be calling the shots for this squad with Jasper Jimenez of Pocari Sweat-Air Force as assistant.

What time does the All-Star Game start?

The All-Star game itself starts at 4 pm. However, there will be activities starting at 1 pm.

How to go to Filoil Flying V Center?

If you’re near LRT Line 2 (Santolan-Recto), you can ride either way and go down at J. Ruiz station. Once you exit the station, you can ride a tricycle to Filoil.

If you’re near LRT Line 1, you can ride either way and go down at Doroteo Jose station. From there, you have to transfer to LRT Line 2, ride the train from Recto station and go down at J. Ruiz.

If you’re near MRT, ride either way until Araneta Center-Cubao station before transferring to LRT Line 2.

If you will be coming from Rizal Province, Pasig, or Robinsons Galleria, you can ride the buses going to Manila (i.e. G-Liner, RRCG, Green Star) and go down at Filoil. However, traffic might be heavy via this route.

From Robinsons Galleria, you can also ride a jeepney bearing the “San Juan” or “Pinaglabanan” sign board.

Where do I buy food near the venue?

There are food establishments just outside the venue. You can also go to nearby Santolan Town Plaza if you want to have some coffee.

There’s also 7-11 and another dining place just across the venue. You may also buy food inside the venue if you are in a rush to enter. But if you have time to spare, there are options outside which are more cost-friendly.