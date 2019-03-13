Duremdes, Malaluan, Jazareno grateful about Under-23 training pool inclusion

Notable names in women’s and girls volleyball were included to the Rebisco-sponsored Under-23 training pool that was announced last Friday at the Joy & Nostalg Ballroom in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

We got the thoughts of three pool members about this monumental achievement in their young careers.

Honored to wear the country’s colors

“Ang pagiging part ng Under-23 training pool ay sobrang nakaka-overwhelm po at nakaka-proud dahil yung hirap na dinanas mo simula nung taga pulot ka pa lang ng bola syempre hindi mo akalain na ngayon nandito ka na. Naka-line up ka na kasama yung mga beterano at magagaling na players ng bansa natin.” said De La Salle-Zobel spiker and UAAP Season 81 Finals MVP Justine Jazareno.

“I am so honored and happy because every player who attended the two-day try outs aspires to be part of the national training pool. Luckily I was chosen to be part of it.” said De La Salle-Zobel opposite spiker Alleiah Malaluan.

“Siyempre, I feel very thankful and honored to bring the Philippine flag in the Under-23 pool. This is a great opportunity for me. Bansa na ang pinaguusapan natin dito.” said FEU Lady Tamaraws libero Buding Duremdes.

Family’s reaction?

As for their family’s initial reaction on being chosen to be part of pool, they gave out the same reaction of pride among their loved ones.

“Of course they are proud because for them my love and passion for the sport came into fruition,” Malaluan shared.

“My family was very thankful to God syempre kasi I was chosen as one of the deligates in the Under-23 pool.” shared the FEU libero.

“Sobrang proud po sila kasi hindi naman po sila nageexpect na makasama ako. Basta ginawa mo yung best mo na mag try yun lang naman sinabi nila at ayun napili nga ako so very proud and happy sila,” Jazareno expressed.

What will be your biggest contribution to the Under-23 pool?

“Yung maturity ko po sa laro lalo na yung leadership at yung tiwala na nakukuha sa mga coaches. Kasi hindi lang naman po lahat nakukuha sa skills, nakukuha din po yung tatag mo bilang isang manlalaro at yung fighting spirit,” Jazareno emphasized.

As for Duremdes, “My experience as an athlete in FEU and my commercial stint with Petron, that I can share to the Philippne team. Siyempre sa Petron, nanalo na ako ng championship, that experience dadalhin ko sa team. Sa FEU naman, yung over-all experience at mga natutunan ko sa mga coaches ko, dadalhin ko dito. Above all, I can show to the coaches namin dito sa U-23 pool the spirit of true sportsmanship.”

“Everything I learned from my coaches and teammates are my armor to the U-23 pool. Also the experience I gained from competing in Palarong Pambansa for the past 6 years, the ASEAN games in Singapore, and the recent UAAP championship are my greatest learning tool. These things, I believe, will be my greatest contribution to the pool,” Malaluan quipped.

Excited to gain new friends

Though they come from different schools and universities, all three of them are excited to build friendships with their co-trainees.

I’m excited to gain friendship with them. I always look forward to learn from young and experienced players. I know that being part of the pool will be challenging and will still be a continuous learni ng experience,” said the UAAP Season 81 girls volleyball 2nd Best Outside Spiker.

“Nae-excite po ako na magkaroon kami ng bonding at yung pagiging close po hindi lang sa labas ng court pati na rin sa loob ng court. Yung alam ko po na mag bibigayan kami ng tiwala at mag eenjoy kami pag magkakasama po. Yun ang importante,” Jazareno revealed.

“It is exciting to play with young expert players. I say expert kasi matatalino yang mga players na yan at marami ng experience. And it is exciting too how we will combine our efforts and knowledge in volleyball to bring the Philippine flag up sa mga tournaments,” Duremdes said.

Duremdes, Jazareno, and Malaluan will undeniably contribute to the improvement of the Under-23 pool. With the future of Philippine volleyball looking bright, a solid training program and constant exposure to international competitions will help chart their growth into becoming future stars of the sport.