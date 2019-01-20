Denden Lazaro is now engaged to pro baller LA Revilla

“LA Revilla, three points!”

That’s what a coliseum announcer would aptly exclaim as professional basketball player Luis Alfonso Revilla is now engaged to Denden Lazaro of the Petron Blaze Spikers.

The news was confirmed when the former Ateneo Lady Eagle posted this on her Instagram account. The caption reads: “Small things can make the biggest impact 💍 I love you, @larevilla ❤️”

Roughly five years ago, the former De La Salle University point guard announced his intention to ask “a girl to be his girlfriend”. The six-year pro baller also posted when the girl, later confirmed to be Lazaro, said gave a positive response.

While the wedding date is still up in the air, both Revilla and Lazaro will also be engaged with their playing careers. The baller from Bacolod City is now on his third season with the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters in the Philippine Basketball Association while the Iron Eagle is set to suit up for Petron in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.