De Guzman, Bagunas, Umandal eager to play for country

The overwhelming attendance during the Men’s National Team Tryouts is a good step towards reviving the program. None could be more elated than Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated President Peter Cayco. “I have never experienced this many attendees in a tryout. I am very happy.”

Notable players that came were 2017 SEA Games members John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Ran Abdilla, and Bryan Bagunas. Also in attendance were Ateneo setter Ish Polvorosa, UST spiker Joshua Umandal, Perpetual Junior Altas Noel Kampton, and FEU middle blocker John Paul Bugaoan.

For De Guzman, team captain of the 2017 SEA Games squad, he was impressed with the high turn-out. “Oo naman. Kita mo naman yung mga coaches, officials ng LVPI nandito sila. Nanonood sila, sumusuporta sila dito sa tryout natin and kita naman natin na ang mga UAAP, NCAA at saka yung ibang mga commercial players nagpunta dito to tryout and that is big for Philippine Volleyball.”

With big names coming, De Guzman sees a lot of positive development especially that the SEA games will be held here in Manila. “Siyempre malaking bagay na since dito sa Philippines gagawin yung SEA Games, tayo ung magho-host, Iba yung kahit sa try-out pa lang nakikita mo ng competitive yung mga players na gusto talaga magdala ng flag for the country this SEA games.”

Meanwhile, Bagunas is jovial that the tryouts are a good sign of everyone coming together for a common cause. “Masaya kasi maraming dumating ngayong tryout. Dito makikita na pagdating sa bansa, magkakaisa ang lahat para makamit ang tagumpay.”

It would been an honor for last year’s UAAP Finals MVP to wear the countries colors once again. “Siyempre sobrang saya na may chance na mapasama ulit ako sa National Team lalo na dito pa sa bansa natin gaganapin ang SEA Games kasi iba sa feeling ung may flag ka sa dibdib mo at may Philippines na nakalagay sa suot mong uniporme, para sa akin ibang feeling yun.”

For Under-23 hopeful and UST standout Joshua Umandal, he is on a high after playing with and against the best men’s volleyball players in the country. “Sobrang saya kasi hindi ko naman sila nakakalaro that much. Kung makakalaro ko man sila, it’s just na kalaban ko sila. Ganito pala ung feeling na nakakalaro mo ung mga nakakalaban mo at mga iniidolo mo pa.”

When asked what he can bring to the team if chosen to be part of the training pool, the soft spoken open spiker honestly answered, “Experiece and skills ang madadala ko sa National Team. Gagawin ko ang lahat para sa team ko kasi iba na ito. Pilipinas na dala mo, hindi na school o company, bansa na ang dala mo kaya lahat gagawin ko.”