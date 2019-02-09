Dante Alinsunurin named head coach for PH Men’s Senior and Under-23 teams

There is a new man at the helm for the Men’s National Volleyball team as the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. named National University Men’s Head Coach Dante Alinsunurin to steer the ship for the upcoming national tournaments, most especially the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games.

A former National Team member himself, Alinsunurin led the Bulldogs to three UAAP titles (Seasons 75, 76, and 80) and guided Team Pilipinas-NU to a gold medal finish in the 2018 Asean University Games.

The announcement was made when the first day of the National Team tryouts was held at the University of the East Gym in Manila. Notable names from the 2017 Malaysia SEA Games team such as John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Bryan Bagunas, Geuel Asia, and Greg Dolor.

Some of the big names in men’s volleyball that also graced the tryouts are Ish Polvorosa, Peter Torres, Kim Malabunga, Jayvee Sumagaysay, Joshua Umandal, Ysay Marasigan, Francis Saura, and Howard Mojica. A total of 70 players attended the tryout, 29 for the seniors squad and 41 for the U-23.

Also named to be part of the coaching staff of Alinsunurin are Dong Dela Cruz and Fritz Michael Santos. LVPI board members who graced the first day of tryouts are President Peter Cayco, Vice-President Joey Romasanta, and UAAP representative Rodrigo Roque.