Coach Tai Bundit reunites with the Creamline Cool Smashers in Thailand

Friday, 18 Jan 2019
Volleyverse - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Lizanne Co’s Twitter account

For the record, former Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Anusorn “Tai” Bundit will not be back as head coach of the Creamline Cool Smashers. However, he did meet his former players and co-coaches when the PVL Open Conference 2018 champions flew to Thailand.

Here are some photos of multi-title coached meeting his squad at the airport again. It seems like the photos were taken at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

According to Creamline team official Lizanne Co, the trip is “purely vacation. It’s a visit to Coach Tai and his family, and Creamline Management’s way of showing appreciation to Coach Tai’s efforts and contribution to Philippine Volleyball.”

Present in the trip are all Creamline Cool Smashers players, most especially PVL Open Conference 2018 MVP Alyssa Valdez, 2nd Best Outside Hitter Jema Galanza, and Finals MVP Jia Morado.

Rebisco President Jonathan Ng also made the trip.

Fans of both Ateneo and Creamline were shocked with Coach Bundit’s sudden exit from Philippine volleyball after winning his second PVL championship with the Cool Smashers. He also guided the squad to two third-place finishes in the inaugural PVL season. Bundit also guided the Lady Eagles to four straight UAAP Finals appearances and back-to-back championships in Seasons 76 and 77.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

MJ Phillips is now a dual citizen
UAAP Women's Volleyball

On improving the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball individual awards
UAAP Girl's Volleyball

New Lady Bullpups head coach Regine Diego’s goal goes beyond another UAAP title

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

A little more patience, Jovelyn Gonzaga fans
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Teams are now on the clock for Season 81
Japan

How to vote for Jaja Santiago and Marck Espejo in the V.League All-Star Game

Latest

NCAA Men's Volleyball

What makes the Perpetual Altas truly formidable
Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (January 18, 2019)
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Throwback Thursday: #10yearschallenge