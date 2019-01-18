Coach Tai Bundit reunites with the Creamline Cool Smashers in Thailand

For the record, former Ateneo Lady Eagles head coach Anusorn “Tai” Bundit will not be back as head coach of the Creamline Cool Smashers. However, he did meet his former players and co-coaches when the PVL Open Conference 2018 champions flew to Thailand.

Here are some photos of multi-title coached meeting his squad at the airport again. It seems like the photos were taken at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

4 pics 1 word 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/8qu2JVIXlD — ʟɪᴢᴀɴɴᴇ ᴄᴏ (@lizanne_co) January 18, 2019

According to Creamline team official Lizanne Co, the trip is “purely vacation. It’s a visit to Coach Tai and his family, and Creamline Management’s way of showing appreciation to Coach Tai’s efforts and contribution to Philippine Volleyball.”

Present in the trip are all Creamline Cool Smashers players, most especially PVL Open Conference 2018 MVP Alyssa Valdez, 2nd Best Outside Hitter Jema Galanza, and Finals MVP Jia Morado.

Rebisco President Jonathan Ng also made the trip.

Fans of both Ateneo and Creamline were shocked with Coach Bundit’s sudden exit from Philippine volleyball after winning his second PVL championship with the Cool Smashers. He also guided the squad to two third-place finishes in the inaugural PVL season. Bundit also guided the Lady Eagles to four straight UAAP Finals appearances and back-to-back championships in Seasons 76 and 77.