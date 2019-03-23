Who’s playing in Beach Volleyball Republic’s Santa Fe Open 2019?

Intense beach volleyball action will hit the shores of Bantayan Island as Beach Volleyball Republic heads to the Beach Placid Resort in Santa Fe, Cebu for the second BVR on Tour leg for 2019. The competition will kick off today, March 23, and ends tomorrow, the 24th.

In the men’s division, the Air Force duo of Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez will try to make it two championships in a row against 11 other squads. Their fiercest competitors would be Anthony Arbasto and KR Guzman of Team Aboitizland, the duo that finished second in the Amazing Puerto Galera Dreamwave Open about two weeks ago.

Also competing for the title are Edwin Tolentino and Ruben Inaudito of Team Air Force 1. Bacolod will be represented by Simon Aguillon and Louie Pudadera while Team University of Saint La Salle will feature Herold Parcia and Deanne Niel Depedro. The rest of the Visayas region will be represented by two teams: Jade Becaldo and John Kevin Juban in one while Fort Libres and Raphy Abanto in the other.

NU-Boysen will be fielding in two pairs: Edward Camposano and Jame Buytrago in the first team while Pol Salvador and Jason Gabales form team two. Finally, the host province will have three teams: John Lloyd Espina and Gwyndharell Guy, Ian Christopher Pacinio and Efren Diego, and Mark Siacor and Mark Shavrak.

Tan, Rodriguez headline Santa Fe Open women’s division

Puerto Galera Dreamwave Open women’s division champions Bea Tan and Floremel Rodriguez will now represent Team Royal Air in their quest for another BVR crown. That’s easier said than done though because of the stacked 12-team field.

Sisters Roma Mae and Roma Joy Doromal will be playing under Team NU-Boysen while Air Force will send in two squads: May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalsa in team one, Angel Antipuesto and Mikaela Andres in the second team. Petro Gazz will be represented by Melanie Torres and Jonah Sabete.

The more prominent schools in the Visayas region will also field in women’s beach volleyball teams as Nohlin Jundana and Ceeja Recayo will banner University of Saint La Salle. Jinianne Kyrch Berdos and Rose Marie Malagar will take part of the 2019 BVR Santa Fe Open for University of San Carlos while Chyne Mae Saberon will collaborate with Nicole Ricaborda for Southwestern University. SWU’s Senior High School will bring in Crisha Omagac and Marit Krystelle Castillo.

Rounding up the teams for the Santa Fe Open women’s division are Natzu Kitamura and Katrina Epa for Team Liga ng mga Barangay-Tanjay City, Bianca Lizares and Margie Senas of Team Bacolod, and Terang Ramas and Krizia Ann Talacero of Team Cebu.

BVR Santa Fe Open 2019 tournament format

The 12 teams per division will be divided into four brackets that will compete in a single round-robin. Then, the top two teams per bracket will move to the quarterfinals. Winners from the four quarterfinals matches will proceed to the semifinals wherein the winners compete in a knock-out championship game. Losers will battle for third place in the same format.

Aside from the competition itself, Beach Volleyball Republic will also conduct its Sandroots program for those who would like to learn more about beach volleyball.