Watch Alyssa Valdez play, help a good cause

Better give than to receive. But what if you can get both?

Have yourself a merry Christmas and witness Alyssa Valdez pair up with her beau and co-Phenom Kiefer Ravena in a celebrity beach volleyball game during Beach Volleyball Republic’s last leg for 2018. Going up against them is former Ateneo Lady Eagle and current Banko Perlas Spikers team manager Charo Soriano with actor/volleyball player John Vic de Guzman. This match will happen on December 16, 4 pm, at the Sands SM by the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Aside from this showdown, you can also witness the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal matches of the Men’s and Women’s division for the BVR December Open: A Christmas Rally. Twelve men’s pairs and twelve women’s teams will lay everything on the sand to be declared champion. The quarterfinals will happen starting at 8 am on the 16th while the semifinals will commence by 10 am. The bronze medal and gold medal bouts will be contested starting at 1 pm and 5 pm, respectively.

However, all of these comes with a price. Tickets for the VIP area are worth Php 1000 and the bleacher seats are Php 500. But this is where the giving part kicks in. Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Mindanao State College of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation Academy in Marawi City. As we all know, the city has been devastated by terrorist attacks months ago and they are roughly rebuilding from scratch. Therefore, buying a ticket is a win-win situation for you because you get to help aspiring athletes and watch quality beach volleyball action too.

The amount is nothing compared to the countless dreams you will help grow. Thus, support this noble cause and treat yourself to some volleyball by buying a ticket through this link.