Want to learn beach volleyball? Here’s a workshop for you.

If you’re looking for a meaningful gift for yourself this Christmas, why not learn beach volleyball? Aside from having a great time, it will help tone your movement in court and improves your reaction time with the ball.

Luckily, Beach Volleyball Republic is offering its Sandroots program to those who would like to learn the basics of the sport. It will be handled by some of the best beach volleyball players in the country and you get to meet other people who share the same passion as yours. This experience will definitely give you a merry Christmas. Aside from that, you get to see the beach volleyball masters compete in BVR’s last stop for 2018 which gives you more opportunities to learn.

The workshop will be on December 13, 2018 (Thursday) from 3-5 pm at the Sands SM By the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. That’s the same venue where the UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball tournament was held. Players from 13-19 years old are invited to attend. Registration fee is Php 600 and it includes a BVR shirt, top notch beach volleyball coaching, and tons of fun.

Interested individuals can sign up by clicking here.

Why beach volleyball?

If you want to become serious about the sport, beach volleyball will help develop a number of attributes that will propel your game. First, you become a better defensive player because there’s only two of you covering your side of the court. Therefore, you acquire that mentality of going after the ball because no one else can.

Second, it improves balance and agility because the sand constantly shifts. This gives your footwork a boost in order to react accordingly.

Third, beach volleyball can develop your stamina because sand restricts your movement. Your body gets used to it as you continually play and that endurance is crucial especially when you play a five-setter in indoor volleyball.

Fourth, it’s a good workout. Not only is it an exciting sport but it is also helps tone your muscles when you play competitively. Finally, it is a good entry point into volleyball given the abundance of beach fronts in our country. All you need is ample space, a net, a ball, four players, and you are good to go.

Don’t waste this opportunity to learn beach volleyball from your idols. Register for the BVR Sandroots program by clicking here.