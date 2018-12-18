Air Force and Banko Perlas are the kings and queens of the BVR December Open 2018

Beach Volleyball Republic ended its final leg for 2018 with Dzi Gervacio and Bea Tan of Banko Perlas taking home the Women’s Division title. Meanwhile, Ranran Abdilla and Jesse Lopez of Philippine Air Force won the Men’s Division of the BVR December Open.

BVR December Open 2018 Men’s Division results

Abdilla and Lopez started their campaign by defeating the NU-Boysen tandem of Edward Camposano and James Buytrago as well as Team M&M of Mike Abria and Mike Shavrak to top Bracket D. They then defeated Team Malaya in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown with BVR Dumaguete leg champions Anthony Arbasto and KR Guzman of Tiger Winx.

This time, the Air Force duo won the rematch in straight sets, 21-17 and 21-18. Surprisingly, Abdilla and Lopez won the title over Fauzi Ismail and Edward Bonono with an identical 21-17, 21-18 scoreline. Aside from the Php 30,000 cash prize, the tandem from Philippine Air Force is definitely having a merry Christmas by bagging another title days after they won the Spiker’s Turf Open Conference 2018 championship against the PLDT Power Hitters despite a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

In other news, Tiger Winx wins over the UST-Maynilad duo of Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan to take bronze

December Open 2018: A Christmas Rally Women’s Division results

On the other hand, Gervacio and Tan started their run via a come-from-behind win over the Air Force duo of Mary Ann Pantino and Jossa Cabalsa in three sets, 19-21, 21-7, 15-7. They made it two in a row by dominating Team NU-Boysen of Roma Doromal and Kly Orillaneda, 21-15, 21-17. Team Banko Perlas 1 moved to the quarterfinals wherein they defeated Kathy Bersola and Antonette Landicho of Banko Perlas 2, 21-6, 21-12.

The Tan-Gervacio tandem edged the Creamline duo of Kyla Atienza and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano in three sets, 21-16, 20-22, 15-11 to set a Finals date with NU-Boysen which defeated Gen Eslapor and Belove Barbon of UST-Maynilad 1 in the semis. Team Banko Perlas 1 capped an undefeated run in the BVR December Open with a 21-8, 21-18 masterpiece to win the title over the Lady Bulldogs. Meanwhile, team UST-Maynilad won over Creamline to bag the bronze.

Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena bests Charo Soriano and John Vic De Guzman

Soriano and De Guzman had the early advantage in the one-set celebrity match. But in the end, the Phenoms will not be denied of a win as Valdez and Ravena fought back to take a 23-21 victory. The two tandems also showed their mettle with a light-hearted dance-off before the match. Proceeds of the tickets sales are donated to the Mindanao State University-Marawi College of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Academy.

In a surprise exhibition match, Team Idol of Rhovyl Velayo, Jun Gallo, Jasper Jimenez, and Mike Shavrak defeated Ravena, De Guzman, Philip Bagalay, and Sue Roces of Team Lodi, 21-17.