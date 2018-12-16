Watch LIVE! Beach Volleyball Republic December Open 2018

From the men’s quarterfinals, the Celebrity Game and the medal matches, we have you covered. Watch the third and final day of Beach Volleyball Republic’s December Open 2018 via livestream here.

Today’s schedule:

0700 – Quarterfinals match #1 (M) – UST-Maynilad vs. NU-Boysen – UST-Maynilad wins

0745 – Quarterfinals match #2 (M) – Cignal 2 vs. Army – Cignal wins

0830 – Quarterfinals match #3 (M) – Tiger Winx vs. PLDT – Tiger Winx wins

0915 – Quarterfinals match #4 (M) – Philippine Air Force vs. Malaya – Philippine Air Force wins

1000 – Break, change net

1030 – Semifinals match #1 (W) – Banko Perlas 1 (Gervacio/Tan) vs. Creamline (Cayetano/Atienza) – Banko Perlas wins: 21-16, 20-22, 15-11

1130 – Semifinals match #2 (W) – UST-Maynilad 1 (Eslapor/Barbon) vs. NU-Boysen (Doromal/Orillaneda) – NU-Boysen wins: 16-21, 21-15, 15-12

1230 – change net

1250 – Semifinals match #1 (M) – UST-Maynilad (Varga/Dimaculangan) vs. Cignal (Bonono/Ismail) – Cignal wins: 21-14, 21-12

1350 – Semifinals match #2 (M) – Tiger Winx (Arbasto/Guzman) vs. Air Force (Lopez/Abdilla) – Air Force wins: 21-17, 21-18

1450 – Break

1510 – Bronze Medal Match (M) – UST-Maynilad (Varga/Dimaculangan) vs. Tiger Winx (Arbasto/Guzman)

1610 – change net

1630 – Bronze Medal Match (W) – Creamline (Cayetano/Atienza) vs. UST-Maynilad 1 (Eslapor/Barbon)

1730 – Celebrity Match (Valdez/Ravena vs. Soriano/De Guzman)

1830 – Gold Medal Match (W) – Banko Perlas 1 (Gervacio/Tan) vs. NU-Boysen (Doromal vs. Orillaneda)

1930 – change net

1950 – Gold Medal Match (M) – Cignal 1 (Bonono/Ismail) vs. Air Force (Lopez/Abdilla)

2050 – Awarding Ceremony

2130 – End of Day 3