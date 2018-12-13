Who’s competing in the December Open: A Christmas Rally?

Beach Volleyball Republic’s last leg for 2018 will kick off tomorrow as a total of 24 pairs will compete for the December Open championship. The pairs are equally divided among the Men’s and the Women’s division.

BVR December Open Men’s Division teams

BVR Dumaguete leg champions Krung Arbasto and KR Guzman of Tiger Winx banner the twelve teams that will battle in the Men’s Division. Cignal is sending two teams with Karl Baysa and Josh Villanueva under Cignal 1 and Edward Bonon and Fauzi Ismail in Cignal 2. Mark Alfafara and Henry Pecana will team up for PLDT while AJ Pareja and Greg Utupo will play under Team Luna. Also in the competition are Philip Bagalay and Brian Tan for Team Fury-Ritemed.

The troops are also marching in with Team Army consisting of Joshua Barrica and Jaidal Abdulmajid as well as Team Airforce with Jessie Lopez and Ranran Abdilla. Representing UAAP schools are Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan of Team UST-Maynilad as well as Edward Camposano and James Buytrago of the NU-Boysen Squad.

Rounding up the list of teams in the Men’s Division are Edwin Tolentino and Ricci Gonzales of Malaya Business Insight as well as Mike Abria and Mike Shavrak of Team M&M.

BVR December Open Women’s Division teams

Headlining the competitors for the Women’s Division are Fille Cainglet-Cayetano and Kyla Atienza from Team Creamline. They will get fierce competition from Dzi Gervacio and Bea Tan of Team Banko Perlas 1 as well as PVL Open Conference 2018 2nd Best Middle Blocker Kathy Bersola and Mary Landicho of Team Banko Perlas 2. Team Petrogazz is also in the mix with PVL Open Conference 2018 Best Libero Cienne Cruz and Jonah Sabete. Meanwhile, Airforce is sending two teams to the competition. The first pair is composed of Mary Ann Pantino and Jossa Cabalsa while the second team consists of Khaa Andres and Angel Antipuesto.

UST-Maynilad also have two squads in the BVR December Open Women’s Division. Derie Virtusio and Mary Jolene Ebro are part of UST-Maynilad 1. Meanwhile, UST-Maynilad 2 banners Genesa Eslapor and Belove Barbon who were teammates with Cherry Ann Rondina when they won the UAAP Season 80 women’s beach volleyball championship.

Roma Doromal and Kly Orillaneda are part of Team NU-Boysen while Shella Vallota and Sheena Gallentes are suiting up for Team FEU-Malaya. Completing the list of competitors in the Women’s Division are Mayla Grace Lim and Reyann Canete of Team RTU-Don’s Churros as well as Jonna Mae Delima and Arjean Dunlao of Team RTU.

BVR December Open: A Christmas Rally tournament format

The 12 teams per division will be divided into four brackets of three with each team playing the other two in their group. The top two teams per bracket will advance to the knock-out quarterfinals and the winners will proceed to the semis. Losers in the semifinals will proceed to the bronze medal match while the winners are playing for gold.

The qualifying round will be played on December 14 while the quarterfinals will be on December 16 at 8 am. The semifinals is slated on the same day at 10 am while the bronze medal bout is also on the 16th at 1 pm. The championship match will be conducted at 6 pm. All games will be played at the Sands SM By the Bay at the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.