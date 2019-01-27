BVR announces first four stops for 2019

Beach volleyball season is fast approaching as Beach Volleyball Republic announced the schedules and locations for their first four legs in 2019. BVR confirmed a total of eight stops this year as the continue to raise awareness and bring excitement to the sport. BVR on Tour kicks off with a visit to the City of Pines next month.

After which, they will head to Mindoro for leg number two.

Then, it will be a volleyball spree in Bantayan Island, Cebu for leg number three.

One week after, spike and sand returns to Dumaguete for BVR on Tour’s fourth leg.

Exact venues are yet to be announced. Details about their Sandroots program will also be announced soon. But if you want to enjoy some down time while witnessing intense beach volleyball action, mark your calendars on these dates. Interested teams can also signify their intention via BVR’s Facebook page or Twitter account or via email at beachvolleyballrepublic@gmail.com.