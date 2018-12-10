Alyssa Valdez will team up with beau Kiefer Ravena

Alyssa Valdez’ volleyball calendar for 2018 is not yet over.

Beach Volleyball Republic announced in a tweet that the five-time Premier Volleyball League Most Valuable Player is set to play in a celebrity game with partner Kiefer Ravena. Their match is slated on December 16 during BVR’s last leg for 2018 at the Sands SM by the Bay at the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. While there is no word yet on who they will go up against, the tweet gives power to the fans to suggest teams that will compete with The Phenoms.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle did play competitive volleyball during her collegiate career. While she was serving her residency for the Lady Eagles, she competed at the International Federal Beach Volleyball Tournament held in China with teammate Bea Tan. She returned to the sand in UAAP Season 76 and took bronze with Tan and Michelle Morente. A year later, she finished second with Tan and Jhoana Maraguinot to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Be a part of BVR’s Christmas Village

Aside from the intense beach volleyball action, BVR is also calling for participants in their Christmas Village. Entrepreneurs that are selling arts and crafts as well as other interesting gift ideas are welcome to join. Food and drinks concessionaires can reserve their spot too. Interested parties can send their intent via email at beachvolleyballrepublic@gmail.com

The heart of the action

Before the celebrity game, the kings and queens of sand will compete in the qualifying round on December 14. Then, the best ones will compete in compete in the championship on the 16th. Teams that are interested to join the competition can also send an email at beachvolleyballrepublic@gmail.com.

