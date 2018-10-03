BanKo Perlas Spikers win bronze in the 2018 Vinh Long Cup

Despite having two early losses in the 2018 Vinh Long Television Cup in Vietnam, the Banko Perlas Spikers took home the bronze as they defeated Malaysia in straight sets: 28-26, 25-16, 25-22. This year is turning out to be a good one for the Ariel Dela Cruz-coached squad as this victory comes at the heels of their third-place finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference 2018.

Team captain Sue Roces is joined in the squad by former Ateneo Lady Eagles Amy Ahomiro, Jamenea Ferrer, Angeline Gervacio, Gizelle Tan, Ella de Jesus, and Mary Mae Tajima. Also part of the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers are Joy Dacoron, Roma Joy Doromal, Fenela Emnas, Amanda Villanueva, Kathy Bersola, and Nicole Tiamzon.

The Perlas Lady Spikers had an ugly start to their campaign when they suffered a four-set loss to VTV Binh Dien La (25-20, 12-25, 13-25, 20-25) before tasting another defeat to Truyan Hinh Vinh Long in straight sets (23-25, 14-25, 22-25). However, they bounced back with two straight victories courtesy of Team Malaysia (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18) and Thong Tin Lien Viet Postbank (25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18).

Their 2-2 record gave them a spot at the bronze medal match at this five-team invitational tournament wherein they defeated the Malaysians again. BanKo Perlas will resume their PVL Open Conference 2018 campaign against the Adamson-Akari Lady Falcons on October 6.