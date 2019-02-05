If Alyssa Valdez can ask for a future Creamline teammate, it would be…

Tuesday, 05 Feb 2019
Mac Dionisio - @Benggadora08
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

It is common knowledge among Philippine volleyball aficionados that Creamline has the most stacked roster in the eight-team PVL field.

Not only do they boast of the killer combo from Ateneo in Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, but the Cool Smashers also have the tried and tested duo of Michelle Gumabao and Melissa Gohing from De La Salle.

To further prove the point, former Queen Falcons of Adamson, Pau Soriano and Jema Galanza, are also part of the squad who won both the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference and Open Conference golds.

What more could an A-list spiker like Valdez ask for? UST’s up-and-coming talent Eya Laure, for starters.

“Kung may iwi-wish ako na player na nasa UAAP na sana maging teammate ko, hindi pa siya ga-graduate pero si Eya Laure,” shared the two-time UAAP champion Saturday after the 2019 PVL All-Star event.

Though the opposite spiker’s debut in the seniors division won’t happen until the forthcoming UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament kicks off, Laure has already caught the attention of spectators thanks to her performances in the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference, the inaugural PSL Collegiate Grand Slam, and the recently-concluded Philippine Women’s Volleyball National team tryouts.

“Matagal pa ‘yung hihintayin namin pero ‘yung picture niya talaga sa akin very happy kid and depicts being a good vibes player,” said Valdez, alluding to Creamline’s tagline.

But even though they are both products of the celebrated UST girls’ volleyball team’s program, Valdez says the resemblance of their paths to greatness ends there.

“Hindi ko nakikita ‘yung sarili ko sa kanya kasi I think I started very differently. Wala kami (mga Valdez) na blood ng pagiging atleta, meron siya,” she said.

“Eya’s way better kasi sa physical attributes sobrang lamang ang mga bata ngayon. Very talented siya. Very high caliber player talaga siya,” added the Batangueña.

As of the moment, Laure is not yet eligible to play for any club team—a concept Valdez fully understands.

But if it’s not happening in the PVL just yet, ‘The Phenom’ says maybe it will happen in a way bigger stage.

“Someday, sana maging teammates kami. Pero kahit sa National Team muna magsama kami,” she closed.

Related

PVL W Reinforced Conference

Alyssa Valdez long for these traits from the next Creamline head coach
PSL Grand Prix

Anne Esguerra and Toni Rose Basas transfer to Petron Blaze Spikers
UAAP Women's Volleyball

NU Lady Bulldogs will take it one step at a time in Season 81

Popular

PSL Grand Prix

Is Alexine Cabanos suiting up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers?
PVL W Open Conference

Kat Tolentino is reaping the benefits of Coach Oliver Almadro’s system
PSL Grand Prix

Coach Roger Gorayeb has yet to meet imports for Smart Giga Hitters

Latest

Philippines

Happy Chinese New Year!
Philippines

Philippine Volleyball Today (February 5, 2019)
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings