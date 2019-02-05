If Alyssa Valdez can ask for a future Creamline teammate, it would be…

It is common knowledge among Philippine volleyball aficionados that Creamline has the most stacked roster in the eight-team PVL field.

Not only do they boast of the killer combo from Ateneo in Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, but the Cool Smashers also have the tried and tested duo of Michelle Gumabao and Melissa Gohing from De La Salle.

To further prove the point, former Queen Falcons of Adamson, Pau Soriano and Jema Galanza, are also part of the squad who won both the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference and Open Conference golds.

What more could an A-list spiker like Valdez ask for? UST’s up-and-coming talent Eya Laure, for starters.

“Kung may iwi-wish ako na player na nasa UAAP na sana maging teammate ko, hindi pa siya ga-graduate pero si Eya Laure,” shared the two-time UAAP champion Saturday after the 2019 PVL All-Star event.

Though the opposite spiker’s debut in the seniors division won’t happen until the forthcoming UAAP Season 81 Women’s Volleyball tournament kicks off, Laure has already caught the attention of spectators thanks to her performances in the 2018 PVL Collegiate Conference, the inaugural PSL Collegiate Grand Slam, and the recently-concluded Philippine Women’s Volleyball National team tryouts.

“Matagal pa ‘yung hihintayin namin pero ‘yung picture niya talaga sa akin very happy kid and depicts being a good vibes player,” said Valdez, alluding to Creamline’s tagline.

But even though they are both products of the celebrated UST girls’ volleyball team’s program, Valdez says the resemblance of their paths to greatness ends there.

“Hindi ko nakikita ‘yung sarili ko sa kanya kasi I think I started very differently. Wala kami (mga Valdez) na blood ng pagiging atleta, meron siya,” she said.

“Eya’s way better kasi sa physical attributes sobrang lamang ang mga bata ngayon. Very talented siya. Very high caliber player talaga siya,” added the Batangueña.

As of the moment, Laure is not yet eligible to play for any club team—a concept Valdez fully understands.

But if it’s not happening in the PVL just yet, ‘The Phenom’ says maybe it will happen in a way bigger stage.

“Someday, sana maging teammates kami. Pero kahit sa National Team muna magsama kami,” she closed.