Alyssa Valdez to star in movie “My Letters to Happy”

Throughout her career, Alyssa Valdez has been used to performing with cameras during televised games.

Now, she will be under the bright lights and sophisticated cameras again. This time, it will be for her movie debut.

The two-time UAAP will be part of the movie My Letters to Happy which stars TJ Trinidad and Glaiza de Castro. Her casting was confirmed via the movie’s official Facebook page.

According to the same page, the movie is about “A brilliant man who loses his drive after a series of unfortunate events. His luck changes as he meets a random person online that would change his life forever.”

Produced by Melai Entuna and directed by Pertee Briñas, the movie will be released within the year.

This will not be Valdez’ first time acting in front of the camera though. Aside from commercials for endorsements, she also starred with boyfriend Kiefer Ravena in the reality show “Phenoms” in 2015.

Meanwhile, Raul Fenstad Trinidad has been a part television series such as “Mulawin vs. Ravena, My Korean Jagiya, and “Ngayon at Kailanman”. He also portrayed roles in movies like “Buy Now, Die Later”, “Saving Sally”, “Bliss”, “Smaller and Smaller Circles”, and “Sin Island” to name a few.

On the other hand, Glaiza Castro Galura’s latest TV projects include “Katipunan”, “The Rich Man’s Daughter”, “Encantadia”, “Mulawin vs. Ravena”, and “Contessa”. Her movie credits include “Pacquiao: The Movie”, “Still Life”, “Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan”, “Cattleya: An OFW Story” and “Sleepless”.

Valdez, a two-time Premier Volleyball League champion with the Creamline Cool Smashers, is fresh from her stint as online correspondent for NBA Philippines in the 2019 All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina where she was accompanied by fellow Ateneo Lady Eagle Gretchen Ho.

