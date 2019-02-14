Alyssa Valdez will be NBA Philippines’ correspondent for the 2019 All-Star Weekend

Alyssa Valdez has worn many hats throughout her stint in the limelight. Aside from being a multi-awarded and titled volleyball athlete, she has also acted in front of the camera and has become a ramp model as well. Now, we can add sports journalist to her ever-growing resume as she is set to cover the NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At first, the two-time UAAP champion teased her Twitter followers with this post.

Hours later, her destination was confirmed. Joining her in the role of correspondent is fellow Ateneo Lady Eagle Gretchen Ho who has been hosting shows for ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Sports and Action. Here is Ho teasing her followers about who will join her during the weekend.

Then, Valdez and Ho met at the airport. This will be Ho’s second tour of duty in the NBA All-Star Weekend and Valdez’ first. Now we know the reason why she threw that pre-Valentines date for Kiefer Ravena.

NBA Philippines also documented their arrival in the United States.

Aside from the NBA Finals, the annual All-Star Weekend is one of the biggest events in the NBA calendar. Current players and NBA legends flock to the venue to spend time with fellow players and share light moments with fans. They also consider it as a time to rest before the homestretch of the regular season commences.

There will be a number of opportunities for Valdez and Ho to talk to NBA players and coaches as media days will be scheduled. There will also be a Celebrity Game wherein the likes of retired NBA player Ray Allen, comedians Hasan Minhaj and JB Smoove, Chris Daughtry, Quavo, and Dr. Oz to name a few will participate.

Another All-Star Weekend attraction is the Rising Stars Challenge wherein the best young NBA players from the United States (coached by Kyrie Irving) will compete against the best from around the world (coached by Dirk Nowitzki).

Other contests such as the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Shootout, and the Slam Dunk Contest will also be conducted before the main attraction: the All-Star Game itself.

In another twist to the weekend, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference All-Stars underwent a special draft to determine the final roster for the game itself. Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named as captains of the respective teams and were given the right to select their teammates. Anton Roxas and TJ Manotoc will be covering this game for S & A.

We’ll cover more of Valdez’ and Ho’s whereabouts during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend here at Volleyverse.