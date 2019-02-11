Alyssa Valdez prepares pre-Valentines dinner for Kiefer Ravena

Valentines Day is just around the corner. However, volleyball fans are more excited about the simultaneous opening of UAAP Season 81 and the PSL Grand Prix 2019. But while die-hard supporters shower their favorite teams and players with love, The Phenom Alyssa Valdez shares a lovely meal with her boyfriend Kiefer Ravena.

In a photo Valdez herself posted as an Instagram story, the multi-awarded volleyball player is having what can be considered as a Pre-Valentines date with the two-time UAAP men’s basketball MVP and champion. The Creamline Cool Smashers team captain could have arranged something in a fancy restaurant. But she opted a garden set-up with the simplest of dishes while wearing home clothes.

Part of their menu were barbecue and isaw, flavored french fries, roasted chicken, and pearl shake. Valdez could have bought these minutes before the date itself. The heart balloons and the sunflower were a nice touch though.

As the caption says, the two-time Premier Volleyball League champion is throwing a feast for her special someone because she will be engaged with work for the next few days. The nature of her business is unclear although it might be for the #ProjectHappy venture that she is shooting with Glaiza De Castro and TJ Trinidad. Here’s a post by De Castro about the project:

It’s unclear whether this is for a TV show, a movie, or an advertisement. But here’s a sneak peek of Valdez acting in front of the camera with Trinidad.

Valdez and Ravena may not be physically together during the day of hearts but they will never fail to express affection to one another. If there’s something else we can learn from their date, it’s that the decorations and the food to be shared doesn’t really matter as long you get to spend time with the one you love.