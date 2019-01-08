Alyssa Valdez will be NLEX’s muse in PBA Season 44 opening

The Phenom will grace the Philippine Basketball Association 43rd season opening ceremonies as muse of the NLEX Road Warriors.

In a statement released by the Road Warriors, they have chosen Alyssa Valdez for the role because she is the embodiment of resilience, grit, and excellence that Coach Yeng Guiao and the squad upholds. Likewise, she is a staunch supporter of the squad for her boyfriend, Kiefer Ravena, is part of the team. However, Ravena is still serving his suspension from all basketball activity by FIBA due to testing positive for banned substances.

This will be Valdez’ second stint as PBA muse, the first being with Talk N’ Text in 2015. Other notable muses include Pia Wurtzbach for Barangay Ginebra, Yam Concepcion for Phoenix Pulse, Kylie Versoza for San Miguel, and Sharon Cuneta for Magnolia.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagle is coming off a great year wherein she represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games and the AVC Cup. The pride of San Juan, Batangas also won the PVL Reinforced and Open Conference titles with the Creamline Cool Smashers last year while winning Season MVP honors in the latter. Valdez was also hailed as 1st Best Outside Spiker on both conferences.

The 43rd PBA season will open on January 13, 4 pm at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. The Leo Awards for individual player honors will precede the Opening Ceremonies. After which, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT KaTropa will play at 6:30 pm.