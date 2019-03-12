Alinsunurin conducts first Men’s National Team training pool session

The Philippine men’s national team training pool is already putting in the work four days after the announcement at the Joy Nostalg Suites Ballroom in Ortigas Center, Pasig.

In a picture circulating around social media, 16 of the 20 members of the training pool attended the scrimmage at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium. The session was faciliated by head coach Dante Alinsunurin and first assistant Ariel Dela Cruz.

Those who were not in the picture and are possibly absent from the training are Jayvee Sumagaysay, Bryan Bagunas, and Marck Espejo who is still in Japan after completing his season with the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in the V.League Men’s 1st Division.

Also part of the training pool are Ranran Abdilla, Mark Alfafara, Kim Dayandante, Joeven Dela Vega, Rex Intal, Fauzi Ismail, Jack Kalingking, and Jessie Lopez. Also possibly playing for Team Philippines in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games are Jeffrey Malabanan, Kim Malabunga, Ricky Marcos, Ish Polvorosa, Francis Saura, Josh Umandal, and Peter Torres.

John Vic de Guzman is named team captain of the Rebisco-sponsored men’s national team. Also in the picture above are conditioning coach Luis De Mesa (top row, to the left of Coach Dela Cruz) and trainer Raymund Franza (top row, third from right)