Watch LIVE! Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Finals, Game 3)

One game to settle the score. The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers played a more cohesive game to take Game 2 of the best-of-three PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 series. Ara Galang and Cha Cruz-Behag led the way for the F2 squad who had to overcome a one-set deficit to win in four. Majoy Baron was also a force in the middle that the Blaze Spikers were not able to handle.

Ces Molina was a bright spot for Petron during the game but the rest of the squad struggled as the Cargo Movers gained more confidence. Today, they can’t afford another meltdown if they are to defend their All Filipino Conference title. Meanwhile, the Ramil de Jesus-coached squad must battle overconfidence to prepare against what Coach Shaq delos Santos and the Petron Blaze Spikers have in store.

Which team will hoist the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 trophy? Watch this game via livestream here. Broadcast from the Filoil Flying V Center starts at 7 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games