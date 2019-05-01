USA legend Scott honoured with Courage Award

Danielle Scott, USA’s only five-time Olympian in indoor volleyball, is to be recognised for an extraordinary act of bravery with a specially-created award at the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Scott, who played for the US national team between 1994 and 2013 and won two Olympic silver medals, suffered multiple stab wounds while trying to protect her sister Stefanie Vallery and her niece (also called Danielle Scott) from Vallery’s estranged husband in November last year.

Sadly her sister died in the attack while Scott, 46, spent several months in hospital recovering from her own injuries.

Courage award

On May 22 in Columbus, Ohio, Scott will be recognised for her heroism when she’s presented with USA Volleyball’s first ever Courage Award.

“There are no words to describe how brave Danielle was on that fateful night last November,” said USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis. “She exemplifies everything good about humanity and we couldn’t be prouder to have created a new USA Volleyball Courage Award to recognise her heroic actions. She should be a role model for us all.”

Since retiring, Scott has become a coach and motivational speaker as well as founding the Believer in You Foundation for young people in her home town of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Others being recognised during the Hall of Fame inductions are John Kessel as the Frier Award recipient, Misty May-Treanor as the All-Time Great Female Beach Player and retiring Ohio State University Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Pete Hanson as the All-Time Great Coach Contemporary Division.