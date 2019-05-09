Montreux Volley Masters 2019 team previews

The international volleyball is fast approaching! Eight nations will head to Switzerland for the Montreux Volley Masters 2019. However, Montreux’s timing might bring out two scenarios.

First, they let their top players skip this six-day tournament to give them rest before the Volleyball Nations League. This could be the case as seven of the eight teams in Montreux will also participate in the VNL. On the other hand, they can use this competition to see how their rotations will work in a real game.

With official rosters not yet available on the official website, here are those who might suit up for their country.

Switzerland: defending home court

They won this tournament in 1987, placed second one time, and third place twice. However, they have not won a single game since 2013. Seems like they are joining because the host nation must be represented.

Coach Timo Lippuner’s squad will also be playing in the EuroVolley 2019 later this year. Laura Kunzler, an open spiker playing for Rote Raben Vilsbiburg in Germany, will be team captain.

Elisa Suriano, Livia Zaugg, and Sarina Brunner are their main weapons at outside hitter. Likewise, Julie Lengweiler and Maja Storck are their best options at opposite. Sm’aesch Pfeffingen teammates Gabi Schotroff and Madlaina Matter will likely be the starting middle blockers.

Viteos UNC setters Meline Pierret and Sarah Trosch will run the show. Meanwhile, Thays Deprati and Mathilde Engel might split minutes at libero.

Samira Sulser, Xenia Staffelbach, Chiara Petitat, Anika Schworer, Olivia Wassner, and Flavia Knutti could also included in the roster.

Germany: regaining the title

The Germans return to the competition after skipping it last year. They only have one thing in mind: win the Montreux Masters again. They did just that when they defeated the United States in four sets to win the 2014 edition. Germany could have won their second Montreux in 2017.

Sadly, they went down to Brazil in straight sets during the championship match.

Leading the way in that loss was Louisa Lippmann with 15 points. With more experience under her belt, the opposite spiker would like to carry her squad to a medal finish. Sadly, they have to accomplish this without Maren Fromm who retired from international play after the 2018 FIVB World Championship.

Possibly joining Lippmann are WCH teammates Kimberly Drewniok and Jennifer Geerties. Wing spikers Jana Franziska-Poll and Lena Stigrot could also suit up for the Felix Koslowski-coached squad. Leonie Schwertmann and Marie Scholzel are their best bets at middle blocker.

Denise Hanke might play setter while Lenka Durr will be the anchor of their floor defense as libero.

Japan: banking on the best

The Japanese can send their Under-23 squad here in preparation for the Asian U-23 Women’s Championship in July. But take every competition seriously. Therefore, there’s a chance that they could bring in the big guns for Montreux. This competition is also a good tune-up after their first domestic training camp in Tokyo.

Sarina Koga, Risa Shinnabe, Ai Kurogo, and Yuki Ishii will be their main options from the wings. Meanwhile, their net defense will rest upon middle blockers Erika Araki, Nana Iwasaka, Haruyo Shimamura, and Mai Okumura.

Koyomi Tominaga, Miya Sato, and Kanami Tashiro are their best options at setter. Libero will be a toss-up between Mako Kobata, Kotoe Inoue, and Akane Yamagishi.

If they want to rest their weapons for the VNL, they might include Yuka Imamura and Yuri Yoshino as hitters. Aya Watanabe and Mai Irisawa could fill in at middle blocker while Haruka Miyashita or Nanami Seki might play setter.

Turkey: returning on top

Turkey had a painful exit in last year’s Montreux Volley Masters after losing to Russia in the semifinals. With the Russians not participating this year, they are hoping to at least play in the gold medal match.

Neriman Ozsoy is part of the National Team once more. Therfore, there’s a chance that she will join Meryem Boz, Seyma Ercan, Hande Baladin, and Meliha Ismailoglu as spikers. Team captain Eda Erdem Dundar and Zehra Gunes will man the middle.

Cansu Ozbay and Naz Aydemir Akyol will distribute the ball as setters. Finally, Hatice Gizem Orge and Aylin Sarioglu will once again play as liberos.

Also possibly joining the team’s hitter rotation are Ebrar Karakurt, Hande Baladin, and Fatima Yildirim. Beyza Arici and Aycin Akyol could also serve as middle blockers. There’s also a chance that Ezgi Dilik and Buse Unal could also play setter.

The Turks are hoping to repeat their 2015 championship run. They finished third in both the 2016 and 2018 versions.

Poland: fighting for relevance

While the Polish men’s volleyball team are the champions, the women’s squad is hoping for recognition. Winning the Montreux might change that. However, they haven’t won any medal in the competition and finished sixth last year.

Team captain Agneiszka Kakowleska will be their main option at middle blocker together with Weronika Centka and Klaudia Alagierska. Martyna Grabjer and Zuzanna Gorecka are their top options at open hitter. Meanwhile, Malwina Smarzek and Monika Bociek could be their opposite spikers.

Julia Nowicka and Marlena Pleśnierowicz could play for the second straight year at Montreux as setters. Defensive duties will fall into the hands of liberos Aleksandra Krzos, Maria Stenzel, and Monica Jagla.

China: relying on youth?

Apparently not. There was a possibility that the Chinese will send their Under-23 squad to Switzerland. But it seems like they are swinging for the fences in the competition that they have won six times.

Their Montreux roster could be a rough mirror image of their World Championship 2018 team. Zhu Ting will lead the open hitter rotation with Zhang Changning, Li Yingying, and Liu Xiaotong. Supporting them at the opposite spiker spot would be Gong Xiangyu, Zeng Chunlei, and Du Qingqing.

Yan Ni will be their ace middle blocker. Joining her in that spot are Yuan Xinyue, Yang Hanyu, and Hu Mingyuan. Ding Xia, Sun Yan, and Yao Di are in consideration as setters. Wang Mengjie and Lin Li are their unshakeable forces at libero.

China finished fifth in last year’s Montreux Volley Masters after winning just one game in their pool. There’s nothing they want more than a medal finish. Russia’s absence could be the opening that they need.

Thailand: main players suiting up

Pleumjit Thinkaow and Nootsara Tomkom have been the rock of Thai volleyball for more than a decade. Together, they enter yet another battle before the VNL.

But their team is not just about those two legends. Amporn Hyapha, Tichakorn Boonlert, and Chitaporn Kamlangmak are joining Pleumjit at middle blocker. Meanwhile, Gullapa Piampongsan will be Nootsara’s back-up at setter. Onuma Sittirak, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri, and Jutarat Montripila will punish the opposition from the open spiker spot.

Malika Kanthong and Wanitchaya Luangtonglang are their opposite hitters. Finally, Piyanut Pannoy and Tikamporn Changkeaw will play libero. Pornpun Guedpard will miss the competition because of a surgery last March. Meanwhile, Pimpichaya Kokram is still recovering from injury.

The Thais haven’t won a medal in the last two Montreux Masters. They are hoping to break the trend by fielding in their best.

Italy: playing for back-to-back

Paola Egonu and the Italian women’s national team won the 2018 Montreux by defeating Russia in straight sets. However, there might be a chance that she will not play in this year’s competition. To make matters worst, some of the other top hitters for Italy might not suit up too.

Elena Pietrini and Sylvia Nwakalor might start as open hitters with Indre Sorokaite and Francesca Villani as back-ups. Meanwhile, Terry Enweonwu and Josephine Obossa will share time as opposite spikers. Sara Alberti, Alexandra Botezat, Sara Fahr, and Beatrice Berti could take over as middle blockers.

Francesca Bosio and Alessia Orro take turns at setter while Chiara De Bortoli and Beatrice Parrocchiale play defense as liberos.

The Italians are hoping that they can clinch their third Montreux Masters gold even without their best players. But they will be in for a fight as the other teams will try to dethrone them.