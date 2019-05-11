Watch the 2019 Montreux Volley Masters LIVE online!

The 34th Montreux Volley Masters kicks off the 2019 international volleyball season and you watch the official broadcast streams, as provided by Laola.tv, live online below.

You will be able to watch all 18 matches, between China, Italy, Germany, Japan, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand & Turkey, live by subscribing to Laola.tv below. You can view the full 2019 Montreux Masters match schedule here.

Montreux Masters LIVE stream pricing

You can either choose to pay to watch individual games or the entire tournament:

Single game pass: €2.99 Euros

Tournament (all 18 games) pass: €7.99 Euros

Watch Montreux Masters Day 1 – LIVE streams

Watch Switzerland v Turkey

Game 1 of the 2019 Montreux Volley Masters see’s hosts Switzerland take on Turkey at 16:30 CET (14:30 GMT) on 13th May 2019.



If you are having payment or technical issues please contact [email protected] Stream is unavailable in Canada, China, MENA, Italy, Poland, San Marino, Thailand, USA & the Vatican.

Watch Japan v China LIVE

Game 2 of the 2019 Montreux Volley Masters is an all Asian battle as Japan take on China at 18:45 CET (16:45 GMT) on 13th May 2019.

Watch Thailand v Italy LIVE

Game 3 of the 2019 Montreux Volley Masters sees Thailand challenging reigning champions Italy at 21:15 CET (19:15 GMT) on 13th May 2019.

Where can I watch the Montreux Masters?

Due to certain broadcast restrictions the Laola.tv LIVE stream below is not available in all countries. If you are in the following countries you will need to find the content on your local broadcaster:

Canada

China

MENA

Italy

Poland

San Marino

Thailand

USA – available on FloVolleyball.tv

Vatican

You should be able to watch the live stream below from any other country. If you are geo-blocked and believe you shouldn’t please contact [email protected]