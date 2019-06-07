USA were out-worked by Brazil, admits Kiraly

Team USA’s performance in their 3-1 defeat to Brazil was dubbed “not acceptable” by coach Karch Kiraly, who called for his players to raise their game going into week four of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Kiraly’s team were picked apart by the outstanding Gabi Guimaraes, who landed 26 kills as Brazil picked up their sixth win of the round robin in front of an expectant crowd in Nebraska, where USA beat Germany and Korea earlier in the week.

Gabi is the tournament’s third highest point scorer after three weeks of action, having plundered 154 for Ze Roberto’s side, and Kiraly held his hands up after she spearheaded a dominant display from the Selecao.

‘Out-passed, out-served’

“First of all, Brazil just beat us. They played a really solid match tonight,” Kiraly told TeamUSA.org.

“They passed at a very high level. They out-passed us, out-served us. They played really disciplined defence.

“My hats off to them on playing a really strong volleyball match. On our side, we had troubles terminating.

“We weren’t getting the ball to the floor much in the first and second sets, and we got out-worked. And that is not acceptable for USA.

“There will be plenty of times where we might be out-scored on the scoreboard, but we can’t get out-efforted.”

Praise for Foecke

Kiraly sent on Mikaela Foecke in set three, with USA trailing 2-0, and the Nebraska alumnus helped her side bounce back to claim a 25-22 win that gave the home crowd hope.

Chiaka Ogbogu’s performance in the last two sets also gave Kiraly some cause for hope as he prepares to take his players to China for matches against Turkey, China and Poland in week four of the VNL with USA currently third in the standings behind Turkey and Italy.

“The team did a nice job of picking it up in the last two,” said Kiraly.

“Mikaela came in and gave us some nice termination factor. We got some things going, and at least we were in the match after the third set.

“I am happy we made some adjustments and some improvements and upgrades, but not enough to win the match.”