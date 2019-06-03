Dynamic duo Bongaerts and Polder return to boost Oranje

Stand-in Netherlands coach Alessandro Beltrami has two of the nation’s most promising young players at his disposal as Oranje prepare to face China, Italy and Japan in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League this week.

Britt Bongaerts and Tessa Polder return to the fold for the Netherlands for the first time since their appearances at the 2018 World Cup and Beltrami, who is taking over from Jamie Morrison for the Hong Kong leg of the VNL, is likely to give both players plenty of game time.

As the Dutch seek to build on a steady opening two weeks in which they won two of their six matches, we take a look at what Bongaerts and Polder bring to one of the VNL’s improving teams.

Burgeoning talents

After cutting her teeth at local clubs in Meijer and Arnhem, Roermond-born Bongaerts earned a reputation as one of Dutch volleyball’s outstanding talents at Eurosped TVT in Almelo.

There she was presented with the Ingrid Visser Award that recognises the game’s top performers in the Netherlands at the age of just 17, marking her out as one to watch for coaches at international level, and was called up to the Netherlands squad for the 2014 FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix.

Polder, 21, hails from Capelle aan den IJssel in the western Netherlands and started her career at Papendal Sliedrecht Sport in her home country before joining German side Ladies in Black Aachen, where she linked up with Bongaerts.

In action at Aachen

Polder soon emerged as one of the most promising Dutch blockers in her second, impressing at the net defensively while also contributing valuable points to the Aachen attack.

But what really caught the eye was Polder’s ability to serve with the poise and deadly aim of players far more experienced than she.

After helping the Ladies in Black to a third-placed finish the Bundesliga, both Bongaerts and Polder were snapped up by 2018 champions Schwerin.

Schwerin stars

After the pair led Schwerin to victory over their old club Aachen in the 2019 Bundesliga semi-finals, they formed part of the side clinched the German Cup and celebrated winning their first piece of top level silverware together.

Next, Schwerin went up against Stuttgart in a clash that would decide the Bundesliga title.

Though Schwerin narrowly missed out on victory and the title in a tense match, Bongaerts’ performance demonstrated that she is a player in fine form, with her distinctive, cheeky style of net play giving any side she plays for a crucial edge.

Team-mate Denise Hanke paid tribute to her at the end of a successful campaign for the club, telling Schwerin Local: “In Schwerin, I have everything I need to play well and live well. I get along really well with my friend Britt Bongaerts, we learn a lot from each other.

“The team this year is really great. We want to play together again and have a great year.”

Oranje ambition

The good form of Bongaerts and Polder, who recently announced her departure from Schwerin, could hardly be better timed, from a Dutch perspective.

With established stars Laura Dijkema, Nika Daalderop and Myrthe Schoot staying behind at the Netherlands’ Papendal training camp while the team heads to Hong Kong in week three of the VNL, Beltrami needs players with international experience who are on the top of their game.

In Polder and Bongaerts, he has a duo who have forged their careers side-by-side and are firing on all cylinders for their club, and if they can take that form into the VNL there could be more wins in the offing for Oranje in the latter stages of the preliminary round.