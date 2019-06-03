Drews grateful for USA young guns

USA’s young guns are giving Karch Kiraly’s team the strength in depth they need to succeed at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, according to star opposite Annie Drews.

Coach Kiraly has been vocal in his praise of the burgeoning talents in his roster, with 21-year-old setter Jordyn Poulter and 20-year-old middle blocker Dana Rettke earning plaudits as the team won five of their opening six matches in the round robin.

Drews, who leads the USA’s scoring after six matches with 72 points, told USA Volleyball’s official website: “Having this young group come, and to go five and one and really turn some heads with so many new people, I think we’re really grateful for that depth.

“To see these new people come and do so well right away is just really exciting for our programme.”

Adding experience

Setter Carli Lloyd echoed Drews’ comments after she joined up with the team having missed the opening two weeks of the competition.

Lloyd was added to the USA roster for week three along with fellow Olympians Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson, all of whom took time to recover from their domestic volleyball campaigns.

“This is my first week joining VNL and joining the group on the road,” said Lloyd.

“It’s a really young and exciting group of girls so I feel a lot of positive energy and excitement just to get this season started.”

Great vibe

“We’ve had a great start so far with this VNL,” she added.

“We’re hoping to continue that. We’re learning each other as we start to play, which is exciting and challenging at the same time.

“I think it’s already a great vibe and we feel good about where we are and how we will compete together.”