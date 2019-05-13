Scandicci snap up Pietrini while Heyrman returns to Italy

Savino Del Bene Scandicci head coach Marco Mencarelli has started to build his team for next season and the club has announced the arrival of 19-year-old Italy international Elena Pietrini.

Wing spiker Pietrini scored 126 points in 52 sets for Club Italia Crai last season, performing at a level that made her an obvious choice for Azzurri head coach Davide Mazzanti when selecting his squad for the Nations League.

Pietrini’s arrival follows the contract renewals of wing spiker Lucia Bosetti and middle blocker Adenizia da Silva at Scandicci, where Mencarelli’s new recruit said she is excited to test herself.

A new adventure

“I am very happy with my arrival in Scandicci,” Pietrini told the club’s official website.

“For me it will be a new adventure in every way. The two years I had at Volleyrò and the two at Club Italia were very different.

“I can’t wait to start to be able to test myself in a new situation, find new stimuli, and really put myself to the test. I will give my best to make it a satisfying season.”

Heyrman happy to be back

Meanwhile, Saugella Monza have pipped Busto Arsizio to the signing of Belgium international Laura Heyrman after she endured a difficult year at Hitachi Rivale.

Heryman spent five seasons at Modena before heading to Japan but expressed her relief at being given the opportunity to return to Serie A1, which she considers her “home”.

The 25-year-old middle blocker was courted by Pomi Casalmaggiore but she said Monza was a good fit for her style of play.

“After a distant experience in Japan, I wanted to return to Italy so much and I am happy to do so by arriving here at Saugella Monza,” said Heyrman.

‘The right choice for me’

“Monza has always been a club that I liked a lot. The Candy Arena is a fantastic facility and knowing that it will become my home is a source of great happiness.

“I have always looked at Saugella as an organised and competitive team, which has grown so much in the last season and does not want to stop, which is why it is a dream to have arrived at this moment.

“I hope to go back to playing a brand of volleyball that I really like, whose logic and dynamics fit my style. This makes Monza the right choice for me.

“I will try to help to the team to improve on the great results achieved last season,” she added. “You can always grow and we will work for it.