Montibeller swaps Praia Clube for Perugia

Newly promoted Bartoccini Perugia have completed the signing of Brazilian opposite Rosamaria Montibeller from Praia Clube as they begin to strengthen their squad ready for Serie A1.

The 25-year-old, who won the Brazilian Super Cup and a gold medal at the South American Club Championship during her year at Praia Clube, will play club volleyball outside of Brazil for the first time when she arrives in Umbria.

After starting her career at Sao Caetano in 2011, Montibeller was selected for the Brazil Under-20s a year later and was named best opposite at the South American Championship.

Transfers to Esporte Clube and Minas Tenis Clube helped the 186cm opposite develop her game in the years that followed, and her performances for Praia Clube last season earned her the league’s Best Spiker award.

Montibeller is the latest in an ever-growing list of new faces at Perugia, who signed Giulia Mio Bertolo, Sara Menghi, Veronica Taborelli and Rebecka Lazic in the aftermath of their promotion, and coach Fabio Bovari is building a strong squad for the new campaign.

Folie staying put

Elsewhere, Raphaela Folie has confirmed she will remain at Imoco Volley for another year, putting paid to rumours of a transfer for the 28-year-old middle blocker.

Folie battled back from a ruptured left knee and rediscovered form and fitness in 2018-19, and she said she is looking forward to playing a full campaign for Imoco next term.

“Next season will be my fourth at the club,” she told Volleyball.it.

“I can say that I’ve found my home here. There is a family atmosphere and a group of girls I can work well alongside.

“The club is not missing anything. We are allowed to focus on our game and I find myself happy here in all aspects.”

“Last season was a bit of a transition for me,” she added, “but now after so many problems I want to get ready and in shape for the start of the new season.”