Defeat gives Dutch perspective, says Dijkema

Laura Dijkema said the Netherlands gained “a bit of perspective” after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Poland at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

In front of a partisan crowd in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands lost the first set but battled back in the second, with Nika Daalderop and Nicole Oude Luttikhuis scoring vital points to level the match at 1-1.

In the third the Dutch led 20-16 and looked in the mood to delight the home supporters by powering to victory over an extremely strong Poland team, but Klaudia Alagierska’s stellar service game helped the Poles bounce back to win the third set 25-20 before wrapping up a straightforward 25-15 win in the fourth.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Encouraging signs

The result left the Netherlands with just two wins from their six VNL matches so far but Dijkema was encouraged by their performance against one of the tournament favourites.

“We were doing a really good job against the Poles in the third set especially,” she told the Netherlands team’s official website.

“If we had been able to pull through that set it would have been a totally different contest.

Strong support

“But overall, we made some good moves, and it’s a bit of perspective for the future.”

The Netherlands lost 3-2 to Brazil in the first of their three matches at Apeldoorn’s Omnisport arena, but triumphed 3-1 over Bulgaria before the defeat to Poland.

Dijkema, who will next travel with her team-mates to Hong Kong where the Netherlands face Italy, China and Japan, said: “In any case, I’m happy with the support we have had from the Oranje fans.”